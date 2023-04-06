Manchester United have reportedly been in contact and met with the representatives of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili ahead of a possible move.

What’s the latest on Man United and Mamardashvili?

Mamardashvili is 22 years of age and made a permanent move to the La Liga side last year from Dinamo Tbilisi after an initial loan spell.

The Georgia international, who stands at 6 foot 4, has made 52 appearances for Valencia in total, keeping 16 clean sheets. The left-footed goalkeeper appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €25m (£22m) Transfermarkt valuation and has seemingly caught the eye of those at Old Trafford.

Sport Witness relayed an update from COPE regarding United and Mamardashvili in the last 48 hours. They claimed that Mamardashvili’s representatives were in London for a meeting with Chelsea, however, both the Red Devils and Premier League rivals Tottenham have already been in contact and held talks of their own.

The report adds how Mamardashvili has recently signed a new contract through to 2027 with Valencia which includes a €100m (£87m) release clause, something that may need to be triggered to seal a transfer.

Why is Mamardashvili needed at Old Trafford?

Erik ten Hag’s transfer priorities this summer are a new striker and midfielder, however, the club may need to bring in a new goalkeeper as well.

David de Gea is out of contract at the end of the season but is confident over signing a new deal, whereas Jack Butland is only on loan and Tom Heaton is also out of contract at the end of the campaign. Dean Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest but is set to seal a permanent Old Trafford exit over the coming months, possibly leaving Ten Hag with just De Gea.

Therefore, you can see why the club are making a first move for someone like Mamardashvili, who Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has described as one of the most promising Georgian players alongside Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Kulig adds that Mamardashvili has defied all expectations and has become one of the most sought-after keepers in Europe this season, so United may view him as a potential long-term successor to De Gea.

The Red Devils may have to rival both Chelsea and Spurs for the shot-stopper and spend big on his services, but it could well be a name to keep an eye on in what could be an extremely busy summer window for the club.