Manchester United are still pushing on to try and sign Diogo Costa and according to a report from O Jogo, via Sport Witness, their advances will be stepped up after the international break.

How good is Diogo Costa?

Costa has once again been a first-team regular for Porto this season, with 33 league appearances to his name. He managed the same amount in 2021/22 and also conceded the same amount of goals with a total of 22. It means that he had an average of just 0.67 goals against him per 90, the second best rate in the Portuguese league.

His stats are equally as impressive when compared to others in his position amongst the Men's 'Next 8' competitions (those below the 'big five' leagues). That goals against figure lands the player in the top 2% in that area compared to other keepers and his clean sheet percentage of 48.5% puts him in the 95th percentile in that area too.

The 23-year-old has also featured in his side's Champions League campaign and managed to concede only eight goals in eight games on that stage too, an impressive feat for a team not expected to dominate matches at that level.

Having stood out over the course of the year, it has now led to interest from Man United and bringing him to the Premier League. The Red Devils have been continuously linked with Costa since the season came to a close and a recent report stated that United were keen to get Porto to lower their asking price for the player.

Now, a fresh report from O Jogo, via Sport Witness, states that Porto are continuing to try and increase his valuation towards the 75 million Euro (£64m) release clause in his current contract. Despite that, the Red Devils, who are in pole position as the "main contenders", have not been put off and they will up the ante and try to get a deal done after the next international break.

Erik ten Hag wants a "more modern goalkeeper" than David De Gea and the process "should accelerate" one his Portugal duty finishes later this month.

When does Costa's contract expire?

The Porto player has a deal that runs out at the club in 2027, so the Dragons will certainly be hoping to hold onto him unless they can get a substantial fee or the release clause is paid.

Considering his talent though, United may be willing to just pay the clause. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called the player "magnificent" for example, showing just how he has caught the eye with his showings in Portugal.

The wait for a deal to be completed goes on but it seems as though United's interest is not going away for Costa.