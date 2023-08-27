Highlights Manchester United are actively looking to make signings before the summer transfer window closes, with a focus on a left-back and potentially a midfielder.

A talent from Ligue 1 is being scouted as a potential midfield addition for Manchester United.

Their impressive stats in terms of progressive carries, successful take-ons, and shot-creating actions suggest they could be a valuable addition to the United midfield for a relatively low fee.

Manchester United will be looking to make another signing or two before the summer transfer window shuts next week.

Erik ten Hag appears to be looking for another left-back following an injury crisis in that position, and a surprise move for former Chelsea starlet Ryan Bertrand is being eyed.

It’s clear more faces will be required at Old Trafford if the Dutchman wants to challenge on both European and domestic fronts.

Could he dive into the market for another midfielder? The 53-year-old has sent scouts recently to watch a Ligue 1 starlet perform.

Who will Manchester United sign next?

A week or so ago, it looked as though Ten Hag was closing in on another centre-back, with Frenchman Jean-Clair Todibo linked as scouts were sent to watch his recent performance for OGC Nice against Lille, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were also watching someone else during the same game, however, with Khephren Thuram being monitored by scouts, as per Get French Football News.

The midfielder would cost United a fee in the region of €40m (£34m), which wouldn’t exactly break the bank, though Ten Hag may have to shift out a player or two in order to complete a potential move.

How good is Khephren Thuram?

In their opening two Premier League matches, United have struggled, scoring just once, while the midfield could not exert any influence on the team against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mason Mount completed just 15 passes throughout the tie and Ten Hag’s decision to play him in a deeper role clearly didn’t work out how he anticipated.

Since arriving last summer, Casemiro enjoyed a solid debut campaign in Manchester, ranking second across the squad for overall Sofascore rating (7.21) and chances created (seven), while also topping the pile for tackles per game (3.2).

Bringing Thuram to the club could give the Brazilian an excellent midfield partner who would add some much-needed attacking spark in the middle of the pitch.

While Casemiro has shone defensively, ranking in the top 4% when compared to positional peers for aerials won, blocks, tackles, and interceptions per 90, Thuram could push forward and showcase his attacking skills.

Compared to positional peers, Thuram ranks in the top 5% for progressive carries per 90 (3.32) while also ranking in the top 8% for successful take-ons (1.66) and the top 15% for shot-creating actions per 90 (3.46), suggesting that he offers a danger in the final third.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig described the midfielder as “tenacious” and a “powerful & energetic carrier”, and there is no doubt he could be a wonderful addition to the United midfield.

Combining Casemiro’s defensive acumen with Thuram’s attacking skillset could allow Ten Hag to forge a dream partnership in the heart of the midfield, and even spur the club onto more glory this term.

For just £34m, the Dutchman could land a highly talented player who is yet to hit their peak, and he could be a fixture in their midfield for years to come.