Manchester United could be set to make a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as Erik ten Hag aims to add some strength in depth to his midfield area ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Amadou Onana to Manchester United?

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Onana is on United’s recruitment list ahead of the summer window, though he isn’t one of their main targets.

Ten Hag will be looking to add another few players to his midfield before the start of next season, and it was previously reported that if Everton were relegated to the Championship, they would have let the Belgian go for a fee of around £50m.

He could cost substantially more now considering they retained their top-flight status, and this could be a key factor in any potential deal this summer.

Could Amadou Onana be a good signing for Manchester United?

Having spent just a single season in the Premier League, joining the Toffees last summer, the 21-year-old showcased his vast potential, averaging a rating of 6.92/10 across 33 appearances, ranking as the third-best midfielder in the squad, certainly justifying his £33m fee.

He was lauded for being “superb” in Everton’s win over Arsenal earlier this year by reporter Richard Buxton, and having registered three goal contributions, a move to a side like United could give him a chance to flourish even further, whilst also becoming an ideal Casemiro heir for Ten Hag.

The Brazilian still has a few years left in the tank yet following his move from Real Madrid last summer, however, the 31-year-old won’t be around forever and signing a player who could replace him just now could be a wise move from the Dutchman.

Having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Madrid, he arrived at Old Trafford with pressure on his shoulders and he duly delivered, ranking as their second-best player in the league last term (as per Sofascore) while winning the League Cup, United’s first trophy in six years.

His defensive ability at the heart of the midfield was key to United securing Champions League football, winning 6.4 total duels per game, while averaging 3.2 tackles and 2.1 clearances per match and across Europe’s big five leagues over the previous 365 days, Casemiro ranks in the top 4% for tackles, blocks, clearances and aerials won per 90 (as per FBref), indicating he is one of the best on the continent in his position.

Onana on the other hand has shown glimpses of his vast talent, and across the same metrics, he ranks in the top 26% for all, with the midfielder particularly impressing in terms of aerials won, ranking in the top 7% across Europe’s big five leagues.

Add to the fact he made 2.2 tackles and 1.1 clearances per game last term - while also winning six total duels per game - he arguably has the potential to take over from the Brazilian in United's engine room, being able to protect the back four and have a positive influence on the team.

He may not be a priority for Ten Hag, however, if he becomes available for the right price, a move should be launched as soon as possible.