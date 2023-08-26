Highlights Manchester United's season has been disappointing so far, with only one goal and three points in two Premier League matches.

The team is now facing an injury crisis in defense, with Luke Shaw ruled out for several weeks and limited options at left-back.

As a potential solution, Manchester United has placed a former Chelsea defender on their shortlist who is currently a free agent and could provide a short-term fix.

An opening win over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw United having to wait until the 76th minute to score the winning goal, while their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend was woeful.

An opening win over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw United having to wait until the 76th minute to score the winning goal, while their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend was woeful.

Now they face the prospect of an injury crisis in defence before August is out. Luke Shaw has been ruled out for a number of weeks, which only adds to Erik ten Hag’s woes.

Tyrell Malacia is also injured while Brandon Williams has recently joined Ipswich Town, and it leaves Alvaro Fernandez as his only fit left-back in the squad.

This may tempt the Dutchman back into the transfer market in order to secure some cover for the problematic position. Could a move for a Champions League winner come to fruition?

Will Manchester United sign a left-back?

According to The Express, the Old Trafford side have placed former Chelsea defender Ryan Bertrand on their shortlist as they look to secure a short-term fix for their injury problems.

The report claims that ‘contact’ has been made and that ‘talks are still at an early stage’ with regard to a potential swoop.

The defender is currently a free agent having been released by Leicester City upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season meaning he wouldn’t cost United a penny.

It would be a surprise move to say the least, yet he could bring a wealth of experience to the role while deputising for Shaw.

Who has Ryan Bertrand played for?

The Englishman has previously enjoyed spells at Chelsea, Southampton, and Leicester in the top flight, making 500 senior appearances during his career before becoming a free agent this summer at the age of 34.

He made his European debut for the Blues in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012, securing a winners' medal in stunning circumstances, and he ended up making 57 appearances for the club before joining the Saints in 2014.

The 5 foot 10 gem was hailed “quietly excellent” by journalist Sam Tighe upon signing a new contract on the south coast, and he eventually left the club to join Leicester in 2021.

The previous two seasons have been a struggle for the defender, making just 11 appearances for the Foxes due to injury issues - you have to go back to 2020/21 for his last decent campaign.

That season, he averaged 64.3 touches per game, suggesting he was comfortable on the ball while keeping eight clean sheets across 29 matches along with averaging 2.1 tackles, one interception and 1.3 clearances per game.

These statistics were good enough to rank him in the top ten across all three metrics in the squad, and although this is hardly world-beating, they are solid numbers.

Signing Bertrand would certainly be a major gamble for Ten Hag, yet it is one that he needs to take considering he doesn’t have many options in that particular position.

Bertrand has shown he can perform on the big occasions and has a wealth of experience, but will joining United be a step too far?

Only time will tell.