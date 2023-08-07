Highlights Manchester United are monitoring Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire if he is sold.

Todibo had an impressive season with Nice, showcasing his passing ability and standing out in various statistical categories.

Selling Maguire and signing Todibo would be a smart move for United, securing a young and talented defender for the future.

Manchester United are "keeping an eye" on Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo with the idea that he would be "one of the priority options" should Harry Maguire be sold, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Jean-Clair Todibo joining Manchester United?

By most metrics, the transfer window has been a roaring success for United so far this summer.

It's hard to argue that the additions of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund haven't dramatically improved Erik ten Hag's starting eleven and general squad depth compared to last year. And to get these stars through the door a week before the season kicks off is another massive achievement for the club.

However, the Red Devils aren't resting on their laurels just yet, as with over three weeks to go before the window slams shut, a lot more work can be done, especially if they sell any of their players.

Read the latest Manchester United transfer news HERE...

With England international Maguire stripped of the club captaincy in July and interest from clubs like West Ham United, the three-time European champions have reportedly targeted Nice defender Todibo as the perfect replacement for the former Foxes star, should he be sold.

According to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano the young Frenchman would likely cost at least €45m (£39m), but should they receive their asking price of £35m for Maguire, that shouldn't be too high a hurdle to jump.

Romano explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Man United are keeping an eye on the situation of Todibo, and they had contacts because they think that Todibo could be one of the priority options in case Maguire leaves the club.

"At the moment for Maguire the situation remains quiet because the only official bid was from West Ham but £20m [is] not enough for Man United to say yes. But in case the Maguire situation changes, Todibo is one of the options they are monitoring."

How good is Jean-Clair Todibo?

The 23-year-old had a great season for Nice last year and has been constantly useful for the side since joining in 2020 after a poor stint at Barcelona.

According to WhoScored, the Cayenne-born "complete package", as described by football scout Jacek Kulig made 34 appearances for Le Gym last year, maintaining a passing accuracy of 88.9%, winning 1.1 aerial duals a game, earning one Man-of-the-Match award and averaging a match rating of 6.79.

His underlying numbers are also brilliant, with his passing ability standing out in particular, suggesting that he could benefit a side like United, who want to pass out from the back more often.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, Todibo sits in the top 5% for successful take-ons, the top 8% for tackles, the top 12% for attempted passes, and progressive passes and the top 20% for pass completion, all per 90.

He clearly impressed Germany legend Lothar Matthaus with his performances when he was still a Barcelona player, as the former Germany star described him as "the best centre back I've seen in a long time."

Ultimately, with Maguire's time at the club looking like it has come to an end, selling him and using the proceeds to sign a young and exciting defender like Todibo seems like the kind of move that could pay off big time in seasons to come.