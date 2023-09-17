Highlights Takeaway 1: Manchester United's transfer struggles over the last decade may change with Erik ten Hag's arrival, as he has successfully signed players like Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Takeaway 2: Jadon Sancho's career at Manchester United has not lived up to expectations, resulting in him falling out with Ten Hag and being dropped from the squad.

Takeaway 3: Barcelona is now a surprise contender to sign Sancho on loan in January, with the hope of revitalizing his performance and potential.

Manchester United have rarely got things in the transfer market in the last decade or so, with the likes of Angel di Maria, Romelu Lukaku, and Alexis Sanchez all failing to make the required impact at Old Trafford. The arrival of Erik ten Hag looked likely to change things, however.

The Dutchman has seen arrivals such as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane enjoy great success, with both signings playing a key part in United's impressive campaign last time out, which saw them win the Carabao Cup, and qualify for the Champions League.

There's not much Ten Hag could do about the players that he inherited, though, with the task of improving struggling stars a difficult one from the off. Now, having fallen out with one of those stars in the form of Jadon Sancho, a surprise club has emerged in the race to sign the frozen out winger.

What's the latest Jadon Sancho transfer news?

Sancho looked destined for greatness at Borussia Dortmund, with 50 goals and 64 assists in just 137 appearances for the Bundesliga giants to earn a move to Manchester United for a reported £73m.

Since that move to Old Trafford, however, the England international has been a shadow of the player who lit up the Bundesliga for Dortmund. Now, a player once destined for greatness, is one who looks likely to forever face the question of what went so disastrously wrong?

After falling out with Ten Hag, and being dropped from the Manchester United squad as a result, Sancho could now get the fresh start he so desperately needs, with a surprise club emerging.

According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona are interested in making a potential loan move for Sancho in January, with United keen to get the winger off their books come the winter transfer window, given that he earns a reported £350k per week at Old Trafford.

The report states that Xavi is "attentive" to the situation, and Barcelona are waiting to see what happens with the Red Devils' outcast in the coming months.

Should Barcelona sign Jadon Sancho?

At his best, Sancho is a player capable of hitting double figures in goals and assists for the season. It could just be a case of somehow helping him rediscover the confidence to perform at such levels.

It would be a relatively risk-free deal for Barcelona in January, too, given that they would be pursuing a loan deal for the former Dortmund man, rather than anything permanent in January.

If they can help Sancho get back to his top form, then Xavi will have someone at his disposal who has earned the highest praise in the past, including from Harry Kane, who told Sky Sports after the Barcelona target's England debut: "He's great. Big congrats to him for his debut. I thought he came on and made an impact as well. He's been great in training and he has just got to keep working hard and playing games and I'm sure he will have a very bright future."

With that said, Sancho is certainly one to keep an eye on when the January transfer window comes around, particularly if Barcelona push on for his signature.