Manchester United have held "very positive" talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

What’s the latest on Frimpong and Man United?

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Frimpong last year, with Sky Sports Germany claiming that a move had at one stage been “becoming more and more apparent”. However, as we know, a transfer failed to materialise, although speculation has returned in recent months.

Football Insider stated back in February that United and Erik ten Hag are plotting a move to bring the Netherlands international to the Premier League, with Old Trafford scouts raving about the player. It seems as if a first move has now been made ahead of the summer, with Frimpong impressing in the Bundesliga, contributing to 13 goals in 26 league games.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg provided an update in the last 48 hours regarding the Red Devils and Frimpong. He revealed that talks have been held between those at Old Trafford and the player’s agent, agent Jeffrey Lemmert, with those discussions thought to be “very positive”.

Plettenberg then added in his Twitter post that “Ten Hag admires the player” and how Frimpong is “open” to leaving Leverkusen over the coming months.

Should Man United sign Frimpong?

Frimpong, Hailed as a “special player” by his manager Xabi Alonso, has enjoyed his best-ever season when it comes to goal contributions and appears to be going from strength to strength. His Transfermarkt valuation has rocketed from €10m to €35m during his time with Leverkusen, where he has been the club’s second-best performer this season behind Florian Wirtz, as per WhoScored.

The 22-year-old has outperformed both United right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and has been Leverkusen’s most fouled player and most successful dribbler. Frimpong has also registered more assists than any Leverkusen player and is equal with Bruno Fernandes in that regard, so a move by United could be an extremely shrewd one.

The Red Devils recently secured Luke Shaw to a new long-term contract so appear to have their left-back option nailed down in the long run, but there still seems to be a question at right-back. United appear to be open to offers for Wan-Bissaka over the coming months, so should he depart, Frimpong could be brought in as his replacement and look to rival Dalot for a starting spot in Ten Hag’s second season, making this one to keep an eye on.