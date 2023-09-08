Manchester United have had a nightmare start to the Premier League season, from injuries and public disagreements all the way to the results on the pitch. Erik ten Hag's side simply haven't got going.

From the opening day, they didn't look ready, edging past a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who had just endured a last-minute managerial change. We got a real glimpse of how bad things were in their next game, however, as they suffered a defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

That loss should have signalled a re-group and potential turnaround, but a narrow victory at home against Nottingham Forest was followed by defeat at Arsenal.

It begs the question about their summer business being good enough, and turns the attention to January. With that said, Fabrizio Romano has delivered his verdict on one potential target.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Truth be told, after welcoming the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Sofyan Amrabat, United should not need to be focusing on the January transfer window so early. But their recent results have forced a rethink.

Now, with that rethink in mind, the Red Devils have been linked as potential suitors for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January.

The midfielder, of course, saw his move to Bayern Munich break down in devastating fashion after Fulham couldn't find a replacement of their own in time. Following that failure, though, a January move could be on the cards.

Romano was keen to play down United's interest, however, reacting to the links in a chat with Caught Offside: "As I previously reported, Bayern Munich came very close to signing Joao Palhinha this summer, only for the deal to fall through late on as Fulham couldn’t find a replacement, and now there’s been further speculation about the Portuguese midfielder’s future.

“I’m aware that Manchester United have been linked as suitors for Palhinha when the transfer window opens again in January, but I’m not a fan of commenting on rumours about something that is still four months away. Nothing is going on now, and also Man United just spent money on another defensive midfielder with the Sofyan Amrabat deal.

“I think Bayern will try again for Palhinha but again, it’s too early to say for sure, January is far.”

Should Manchester United sign Joao Palhinha?

Despite seemingly improving their midfield with the arrival of both Mount and Amrabat, United could still do with Palhinha, who would be a significant upgrade on Ten Hag's current options. The statistics prove that once and for all, too, as per FBref.

Player Goals Interceptions Per 90 Clearances Per 90 Tackles Won Per 90 Joao Palhinha 1 1.54 4.62 5.38 Casemiro 1 0.75 3.25 2.75

As you can see from this season, Palhinha would be a better option for United than Casemiro currently is, even despite the Brazilian's incredible and unquestionable pedigree. The former Real Madrid star has struggled to control the Red Devils' midfield in the current campaign, and is beginning to show signs of dropping away from his best form at 31-years-old.

The fact is, January could be the perfect time to replace the defensive midfielder with Palhinha, who could get his big move away from Fulham after all.