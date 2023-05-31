Manchester United appear to be eyeing a move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Costa?

The Red Devils look set for a busy summer in the transfer market, despite the ongoing takeover saga at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag previously made midfield and attacking additions his top targets ahead of his second season in charge, although defensive reinforcements also seem to be on the cards.

Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae could be one of the first through the door in Manchester, with reports suggesting that the South Korea international’s £52m release clause will be triggered by the Red Devils hierarchy.

Another player with a big release clause is Costa, and with Ten Hag expressing his desire to sign a new goalkeeper over the coming months to challenge David de Gea, it looks as if the Porto man is another target.

Sport Witness relayed an update from A Bola regarding Costa and Manchester United in the last 48 hours.

They claimed that the Portuguese goalkeeper is set to leave Porto this summer, with the Red Devils the only club named in the update. It is believed that United “accept to pay” the player’s €75m (£65m) release clause to get him signed but don’t say if a move has been made so far.

Who is Diogo Costa?

Costa, who actually shares the same agency as former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, is 23 years of age and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €45m Transfermarkt valuation.

An 11-cap Portugal international, Costa has progressed through the Porto academy and has made 109 senior appearances for the club, 41 of which have come during the 2022/23 season.

He has kept 47 clean sheets for Porto in all competitions and appears to be going from strength to strength, with journalist Karan Tejwani calling the player “absolutely sensational”.

As per WhoScored, Costa has outperformed De Gea this season when it comes to average match rating, so you could argue that he would be a shrewd signing to come in and challenge the Spaniard, provided he extends his Old Trafford contract.

United will once again be playing in four competitions next season, so bringing in another high-quality keeper in Costa could be a shrewd move, and by the looks of it, a move for the Porto man is one to watch over the coming months.