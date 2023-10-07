Highlights Manchester United's lacklustre start to the season has them looking towards January for potential additions to improve their squad.

United have sent scouts to watch a 17-year-old Brazilian talent.

This attacking midfielder has already made 23 appearances for Palmeiras and could benefit from the guidance of experienced Brazil international Casemiro if he joins United.

To say that Manchester United have endured a disappointing start to the season would be an incredible understatement. Erik ten Hag's side have lost four of their first eight Premier League games and saw their misery grow worse in the Champions League as Galatasaray came away with all three points at Old Trafford, before being handed a scare by Brentford at the weekend. It therefore comes as little surprise that the Red Devils are already looking towards January and future additions.

Whilst they can't drastically rewrite the current script in the Premier League, those at Old Trafford can ensure that their future brings far more positives at the very least. And a certain transfer target who United have sent scouts to watch could play a part in that.

What's the latest Man Utd transfer news?

Manchester United more than played their part in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana - making their poor start to the season all the more surprising. It's clear that more reinforcements are needed off the back of that start, however, even if that means players for the long-term future come through the door.

With that said, a transfer update on Luis Guilherme has emerged. According to Fabrizio Romano, United sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old Palmeiras player. The transfer expert said, via his Daily Briefing: "Keep an eye also on Manchester United in South America because in recent weeks Manchester United, as I told you, sent their scouts, as well as Chelsea, to follow Lorran from Flamengo, this talented Brazilian boy.

"Man Utd scouts were in attendance to follow this player. But from what I’m hearing, there is also one more player being monitored by Manchester United. This is Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, one more Brazilian talent.

"Someone from Manchester United’s scouting department is travelling around Brazil to keep an eye on these players. Let’s see what is going to happen because, for example, on Luis Guilherme, there are more than five important European clubs – from Germany, from England, from different countries."

It will be interesting to see whether United push on and sign the teenager, as well as fellow Brazilian Loran, as they build for the future, perhaps in the hope of avoiding the issues that they currently face under Ten Hag.

Who is Luis Guilherme?

At just 17 years old, Guilherme is already playing an important part for Palmeiras, making 23 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilian side. Almost certainly one for the future, the attacking midfielder, having done enough to earn the attention of United, will now hope to push and develop even further.

Of course, if Guilherme did complete a move to Manchester United, then he would have a great role model to look up to at Old Trafford in the form of Casemiro. The experienced Brazil international could be the perfect player to help the midfielder's progression.

As things stand, however, Guilherme remains a Palmeiras player, and United remain in crisis mode on the pitch, albeit having just escaped with victory in their recent clash against Brentford. When the January transfer window does open, the Red Devils will likely be one of the teams to keep an eye on, that's for sure.