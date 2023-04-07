Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is thought to be eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

What’s the latest on Man United and Mac Allister?

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a midfielder this summer, with a new addition in the middle of the pitch and a forward being their main transfer priorities.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a fine season for club and country, helping Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar last year. The central midfielder, who can also play in attacking or defensive midfield roles, has also been one of the Seagulls’ top performers, as per WhoScored, in their push for a European spot and an FA Cup final.

He has made 28 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, contributing to 12 goals, turning out in more advanced roles since the turn of the year. As a result, the 24-year-old's Transfermarkt valuation has increased from €16m (£14m) to a career-high €42m (£37m) during the campaign, and it looks as if his displays have caught the eye in Manchester.

Journalist Steve Bates shared a column for GiveMeSport in the last 48 hours, claiming Ten Hag held talks with director of football John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher and chief executive Richard Arnold during the recent international break, focusing on summer recruits.

He added that Mac Allister is on Ten Hag’s radar, with moves for big-money targets such as Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham potentially dependent on a Qatari takeover.

Should Man United sign Mac Allister?

Mac Allister appears to be at the peak of his powers and has been hailed as 'world-class' by members of the media earlier this year. He could be an extremely shrewd signing by United, given his versatility and impressive displays, with Mac Allister leading the way for Brighton when it comes to goals and shots per game. He is also the most fouled Brighton player and also ranks highly when it comes to dribbles per 90. [WhoScored]

Mac Allister has even outperformed every United player when it comes to average Premier League match rating aside from Bruno Fernandes, as per WhoScored, so would offer a solid option in a number of midfield roles.

That could come in extremely handy during Ten Hag’s second season, providing United once again guarantee European football. The Red Devils have found themselves short at times in midfield this season due to injuries to Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay and two separate suspensions for Casemiro, so signing someone like Mac Allister could be a brilliant move, and potentially it is one to keep an eye on.