Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer appears to be keen on joining the club on a full-time basis and there will be "decisive talks" over the coming weeks.

What’s the latest on Man United signing Sabitzer permanently?

Sabitzer made the move to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich on deadline day earlier this year after it emerged that Christian Eriksen was set to be sidelined through injury.

Since then, the 29-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring his first goal for the club in an FA Cup quarter-final victory over Fulham.

The Austria international signed a loan deal until the end of the season which didn’t include an option to buy in the summer. However, it looks as if there could be a possibility of Sabitzer remaining in England ahead of Erik ten Hag's second season in charge.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg took to Twitter on Wednesday to share what he’s been told about Sabitzer’s future. He stated that a return to Germany seems unlikely, adding that the player is “comfortable” in Manchester and seems keen on a permanent move.

“News Sabitzer: He feels comfortable at MUFC & can imagine to join Man Utd on permanent deal. But nothing decided. Decisive talks will follow next weeks. Return to Munich unlikely at this stage. Been told that many clubs of the Premier League inquired about him.”

Should Man United sign Sabitzer?

Bringing in Sabitzer on a temporary basis has proven to be a shrewd move by those at Old Trafford, especially following Eriksen’s injury and Casemiro’s two separate Premier League suspensions.

He has featured in all but one of the eight top-flight fixtures since arriving and has been described by Diogo Dalot as a "machine", averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.4 clearances per game, as per WhoScored. Sabitzer has been United’s eighth-best performer with a match average 6.77/10 rating, better than the likes of Eriksen, Fred and Scott McTominay.

Therefore, you could say that a full-time deal could make sense, however, the player is set to turn 30 later this year, so the Red Devils need to decide whether or not offering him a long-term contract and paying a fee for his services would make sense in the long run, especially as they already have two experienced midfielders in Casemiro and Eriksen.

That may come up in talks over the coming weeks, but if Sabizter had his way, it seems as if he would remain a United player heading into the 2023/24 season.