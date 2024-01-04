Manchester United are keen to strengthen this month and are now reportedly willing to pay the release clause of one of their well-documented targets.

Manchester United January transfers

Given his side's inability to consistently carve out results this campaign, Erik ten Hag will be keen to utilise the January window as a launchpad to reboot Manchester United's campaign as the Dutchman endeavours to elevate their standing in the Premier League.

Speculation has already ran wild over who the Red Devils could look to recruit this window, especially in the forward areas, as identifying and acquiring support for Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial in attack creeps up the priority list at Old Trafford.

Speaking in his Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are keeping informed on Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting as they look to add variety in the final third.

Romano stated: "Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting is one of many names being discussed internally. It’s nothing concrete, nothing advanced yet. Still, Bayern have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel as options up front, so obviously there’s not so much space for Choupo-Moting and Man United have been informed of his situation. At the moment it’s not a negotiation, from what I’m told, but it may become one to watch."

The Cameroon international is believed to be part of a four-man shortlist of strikers who the Red Devils could try to entice to the North West, with Timo Werner, Thomas Muller and Serhou Guirassy also in their thinking.

United willing to pay Guirassy release clause

According to reports in Spain, via The Faithful MUFC, Manchester United are ready to pay a fee of £15.1 million to sign Stuttgart striker Guirassy this month, which is in line with his release clause at the Bundesliga outfit.

Serhou Guirassy in-game statistics - Bundesliga (Sofascore) Goals per game 1.2 Shots per game 3.4 Shots on target per game 1.8 Expected goals 11.56 Big chances missed 10 Average match rating 7.86/10

The outlet claim that the Guinea international has been on the radar at Old Trafford for quite some time and is now viewed as an option the Red Devils could look to invest in; however, he will not be available during January as he is on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.

Previously dubbed "incredible" by Dean Jones on the Ranks FC podcast, the 27-year-old has already notched 19 goals and two assists in 16 appearances this campaign across all competitions (Guirassy statistics - Transfermarkt).

Looking ahead, Guirassy could provide a spark in attack at Manchester United if he were to move to England this month, though we will need to wait and see on that front.