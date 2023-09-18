Manchester United's summer transfer business was heavily focused on the present, with the likes of Andre Onana and Mason Mount arriving to bolster Erik ten Hag's options right in their primes.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for the Premier League giants so far this season, however, with three losses in their opening five games representing a disastrous start.

Those at Old Trafford could be set for a positive boost yet, though, with the Red Devils keeping a keen eye on future talent, perhaps in an attempt to avoid any significant collapses such as the one they are currently experiencing.

With that said, according to reports, Manchester United recently sent scouts to watch one particular star for the future, amid their interest in securing his signature.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Even when the transfer window is shut, a club of Manchester United's calibre does not stop seeking reinforcements, particularly when in poor form. During the summer, they spent a reported €207m (£178m) on welcoming a total of seven fresh faces, hoping to mount a potential title challenge.

Their 3-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford shows that they are anything but ready to join the title race, with injuries, off-field issues and poor form bundling the pressure on Ten Hag to turn things around.

The Red Devils could at least give their fans some good news in January, however, with reports suggesting that they're interested in Red Bull Salzburg youngster Oscar Gloukh.

According to The Sun, via Football365, United sent scouts to watch Gloukh's performance for Israel against Romania, in a game that saw the teenager score a crucial goal for his country aiming for Euro 2024 qualification.

Any deal for the Salzburg man may prove to be difficult, given that he only made the move from Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Austrian club in January. The Premier League giants are also not the only club interested in Goukh, with Liverpool and Arsenal also interested in the 19-year-old.

Who is Oscar Gloukh?

A midfielder by trade, Gloukh has impressed for Red Bull Salzburg since making the January switch, with eight goal involvements in just 25 appearances. He'll only get better at the Austrian club, too, who have developed talents such as Erling Haaland and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent years. If Gloukh reaches anything near the level of those two, then United, should they pursue a move, could have themselves a game-changer.

Praising the youngster, Football Talent Scout wrote: "As for his role, Oscar is a pure playmaker that’s distinguished with qualities to operate either an “8”, a “10” or a winger.

"At 170cm tall, he has a low center of gravity, which contributes to his balance and changes of direction, is technically gifted, and is quite agile. In contrast to the rest of the Israeli talents, he has an extremely unique and complete profile, which seems to fit top-flight football."

With that said, whilst they'll face a fight for his signature, if United can secure the signature of Gloukh in January or next summer then it could go down as one of their best deals in recent years.