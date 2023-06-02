Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of an expected move to Old Trafford.

What’s the latest on Man United and Mount?

The Red Devils appear to be making a start on their summer business despite a FA Cup final looming for Erik ten Hag’s side. An ongoing takeover saga doesn’t appear to be impacting the club’s plans for potential additions, with Mount appearing to be a firm target over the coming months.

United are thought to be “really pushing behind the scenes” for Mount, with Ten Hag personally wanting the player brought in. A deal was reportedly “advancing” and it looks as if it has taken another positive step.

According to The Telegraph, there has been a breakthrough with the Red Devils and Mount reaching an agreement on personal terms, with the England international now “expected” to make the move to Manchester.

Chelsea appear to be readying a squad overhaul under Mauricio Pochettino, with Mateo Kovacic edging towards the other side of Manchester with a move to Manchester City.

Who is Mason Mount?

Mount is now 24 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play in a deeper role or out on the left. Valued at €65m by Transfermarkt, he will soon be into the last 12 months of his deal and may not reach 200 appearances for the Blues.

Dubbed a "mad player" by Rio Ferdinand, Mount has turned out on 195 occasions for Chelsea after progressing through the academy, scoring 33 goals and registering 37 assists. Mount has also spent time out on loan in the Championship with Derby County and even in the Netherlands with Vitesee Arnhem.

Should he move to Manchester as expected, you’d expect that the player will provide competition to Bruno Fernandes, who is the only senior attacking midfielder available to Ten Hag.

The Portugal international has featured heavily in all competitions during the current campaign, and with United back in the Champions League next season, squad depth could be key. Mount is a Champions League winner with Chelsea and has experience at the highest level, so could prove to be a welcome addition, but the two clubs will now need to agree on a fee.

It seems as if a transfer will be one to keep an eye on, however, Ten Hag’s current focus will be on lifting a second domestic cup trophy at Wembley to cap off a fine first season in charge.