Manchester United have reportedly made their move to sign Karim Benzema, who is looking to leave Al-Ittihad on a temporary basis.

Anthony Martial injury

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been short of goals this season, with every side in the top 14 in the Premier League scoring more than United’s tally of 24 from 21 games.

Therefore, the need for attacking reinforcements seems clear, especially with Anthony Martial struggling for game time and form, netting just once in the top flight.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and it has now emerged that the forward is set to be out for 10 weeks after surgery on a groin issue, with a Man United statement reading:

“Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates. We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return.”

Therefore, the need for a short-term striker solution to help Rasmus Hojlund for the second half of the season appears to be clear, and it looks as if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co are wasting no time in searching for a new marquee attacker.

Man United open Karim Benzema talks

According to reports in Spain, relayed by Sport Witness on Wednesday, the Red Devils are in talks with Benzema’s entourage over a January deal, with the Frenchman looking to leave Saudi Arabia on a temporary basis.

The ownership of Al-Ittihad have not granted the 36-year-old’s request, though, but it is added that discussions are continuing and Benzema’s entourage are talking to various clubs, including Manchester United.

Benzema is thought to be on a whopping £200m per season salary in Saudi Arabia after leaving Real Madrid last season, so you can see why Al-Ittihad would want to keep hold of the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Goals have continued to flow for the legendary striker in the Saudi Pro-League, contributing to 17 goals in 20 appearances for his current employers. However, the Premier League is a competition that Benzema has never played in throughout his career after long stints at Lyon and Real Madrid, so he could well be open to a short-term deal in England with United.

If that is the case, then Ten Hag could be getting the “best no.9 in the world”, as Benzema was dubbed by former manager Zinedine Zidane back in 2018.

“I know what a player Benzema is, everyone knows it. The number of goals he’s scoring is incredible. I’m made up for him. Everyone can have their opinion on who is the best No.9 in the world and for me it’s Karim. He is confident, he knows you can always improve too, which is great. It doesn’t surprise me what he’s doing.”