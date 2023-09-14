Highlights Manchester United's season has been plagued by injuries, off-pitch disputes, and disappointing results in the Premier League.

United's poor start has forced manager Erik ten Hag to focus on the January transfer window for reinforcements.

Brentford could have to fend off interest in a number of their players in the coming years, having thrived since their promotion to the top flight.

Everything that could have gone wrong for Manchester United has done so far this season in the Premier League, with injuries to the likes of Luke Shaw, an off-pitch dispute between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag, and disappointing results on the pitch.

In four games, the Red Devils have lost twice, with both defeats coming in North London against Tottenham Hotspur and then Arsenal. Meanwhile, the two wins that they have picked up were far from convincing, as they edged past Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day before being forced to come from two goals down to defeat Nottingham Forest.

United's current predicament has forced Ten Hag to turn his attention towards the January transfer window, and one particular star is interested in making what would be a record departure from his current club.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

United ticked plenty of boxes over the summer. They welcomed a modern day goalkeeper in the form of Andre Onana, whilst also adding midfield depth with the arrivals of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat. And to complete their transfer window, they signed forward Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. Yet, with four games gone, it has been calamitous for the Red Devils.

With that said, it's clear that more reinforcements are needed, and that could come in the form of Brentford's Rico Henry. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Brentford could accept a £35m-plus offer for their left-back in what could be a club-record sale.

The defender is also said to be interested in a big move, and a transfer to United would be exactly that. The Red Devils were also reportedly interested in Henry during the summer transfer window, but were not able to afford a permanent deal. When January comes around, it will certainly be interesting to see if United test Brentford's resolve, and if Henry pushes for a move away from the Bees.

How has Rico Henry performed this season?

Brentford have got off to a strong start in the Premier League once again this season, remaining unbeaten in four games, drawing against Spurs, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth, as well as defeating Fulham. And Henry has played a large part in that run, starting in every game.

The left-back has earned plenty of deserved praise during his time with the Bees, including from Thomas Frank, who told the BBC: "On the defensive side, one-on-one actions, I actually haven’t seen a player or winger in the last two years in the Premier League that got the better of him.

"Maybe they got a cross in, but in general in these one-v-one duels he is so strong. He is so quick and he is in a fantastic place. If he can just get a tiny bit more output with assists and goals, that would be the next step for him. But he is another good example of a good character working very hard that will run through a brick wall for the team."

Given Henry's talent, United's interest comes as little surprise, making January an interesting month to keep an eye on when it comes to potential arrivals at Old Trafford.