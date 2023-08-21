Highlights

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat.

The midfielder has been a target of the Red Devils all summer long.

What is the latest Sofyan Amrabat news?

The Manchester club may need to make their move quickly if they want to secure Amrabat's signature.

This is because rivals Liverpool have made contact with the Moroccan players representatives to sound out any interest in a move to Anfield as the Merseyside club weigh up whether to hijack the Red Devils move as they look to replace Fabinho after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

According to the report from Dutch outlet AD, Liverpool are hoping to see off Man United, West Ham United and Bayern Munich to secure the signing of the 26-year-old who really caught the eye as he captained Morocco to a fourth placed finish.

The Erik ten Hag managed side have been the favourites for the Fiorentina midfielder throughout the summer, having agreed personal terms with the player, however due to Financial Fair Play constraints they have not been able to pull the trigger on the £26m deal.

What could worry Red Devils fans regarding the interest from Liverpool is the idea that the player may begin to get cold feet regarding the lack of movement from United, and instead of continuing to wait, instead opting for the switch to Anfield.

Manager Ten Hag will be desperate to bring in the midfield reinforcements following the disappointing start to United's season, where their midfield has been cut through very easily. Former player Roy Keane was very critical of Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes after the loss to Tottenham Hotspur, stating:

"When I look at Mount and Fernandes, out of possession they look like schoolboys! They haven't got the physicality to get the ball back. We make excuses all the time for them, we’re told Ten Hag is a brilliant coach but we need to see it."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that whilst Manchester United remain Sofyan Amrabat's first choice destination, the player has become "quite frustrated" with the situation he finds himself in.

He said: "Not necessarily with Amrabat. If Manchester United choose to move formally, it's indicated on the Amrabat side that he would like to join the club, and I think he’s become quite frustrated about the situation. But part of this push between Manchester United and Amrabat has also been manufactured in the media. Man Utd sources continue to emphasise that they've never been quite as far along as a club-to-club dialogue. On the Amrabat side, I think the personal terms and the player desire have all been simpler, which is great for Manchester United's point of view because it means they can control the transfer’s timeline.”

How will Manchester United end this window?

Central midfield is not the only position that Man United are looking to strengthen before the deadline on September 1st.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club have been in contact with representatives of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo to discuss a potential transfer. The Manchester club also sent scouts to watch Nice's season opener which outlines how serious their interest in the player is. Another player who was mentioned by the Italian journalist was Benjamin Pavard, who was seemingly the Red Devils first choice option for defensive reinforcement, however he seems to be closing in on a switch to Italian giants Inter Milan. Any move for a centre-back could be dependent on the future of Harry Maguire, whose move to West Ham collapsed.