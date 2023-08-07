Highlights

Manchester United may target a central defender as the window progresses, according to Dean Jones.

The club have bought in two signings already this window, and plan on adding more.

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

The Red Devils are interested in bringing in defensive reinforcements this window.

That is according to the MailOnline, who state that Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo are names that are being considered by the club this summer should they go into the market for a central defender.

The club were interested in French defender Axel Disasi earlier on in the summer, however the former AS Monaco man recently joined Chelsea in a deal worth £38.5m to partner up with old defensive partner Benoit Badisashile at Stamford Bridge.

Any move for a defender will most likely rely on Harry Maguire departing the club this window. West Ham United have been very interested in buying the player this window, with manager David Moyes reportedly a big fan of the centre back and wants to bring him to the London Stadium. However, the Hammers have already seen a £20m offer rejected for the player, with reports stating the player has admitted that he wants to stay at Man United next season and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup, especially with the Euros next summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones stated that whilst a defender is "probably the lowest ranked need", they are considering both European players as well as an "up-and-coming Premier League star" for the position.

He stated: "I find it surprising that’s where United might turn in a moment like this but the news that Disasi has ended up at Chelsea is not exactly ideal. I still feel there is a chance United turn to one of their other options on the continent, but an up-and-coming Premier League star is definitely an interesting idea. A defender is probably the lowest ranked need as it stands anyway. A midfielder is where they are going to turn after Rasmus Hojlund, and then they need to find Maguire a new club to make space for any new centre back."

Which central defender should Manchester United sign?

Both options could be good purchases for Manchester United this summer.

Branthwaite would be a fantastic homegrown option. The defender impressed last season out on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, making 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring four and assisting two en route to lifting the Dutch cup with the club, whilst the Englishman ended the season with a 6.80 WhoScored rating. The former Carlisle man is an impressive ball player according to FBref, sitting in the top 23% for both passes attempted and pass completion %, whilst also being a threat in the opposition area, with his npxG + xAG of 0.13 per 90 putting him in the top 10% in that category, making him an ideal candidate for ten Hag's style of play. Branthwaite is also left-footed, and would be fantastic competition at both left centre back as well as left back for both Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Todibo would seem to be a better fit as competition for fellow countryman Raphael Varane. The former Barcelona man is an ever better ball player than Branthwaite according to FBref, sitting in the top 12% for both passes attempted per 90 and pass completion %. The French international is also an incredibly strong tackler, with his 2.38 tackles per 90 ranking him in the top 8% of centre-backs across Europes top five leagues, whilst he statistically compares well to the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Milan Skriniar.