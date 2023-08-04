Highlights

Manchester United have been strongly linked with Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat for a few months now. The latest update from transfer insider Dean Jones to GIVEMESPORT is that “they will keep pushing this to make it happen” as the start of the new Premier League season looms.

Sofyan Amrabat saga continues...

Amrabat first rose to mainstream prominence after his impressive performances for his country at the Qatar World Cup last year. Since then, he has attracted a lot of interest and Manchester United are at the front of that queue, if terms can be agreed, as per Fabrizio Romano when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Football is a world of revolving doors and so if the Fiorentina man is to arrive at Old Trafford, others will surely have to move on. Amongst the most likely are midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred. Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham United are not only pursuing McTominay but also former United captain Harry Maguire as he continues to slip further down the pecking order.

There was previously interest from Newcastle United in the Scottish central midfielder whereas Fred would most likely leave England altogether. According to Metro, Turkish club Galatasaray is the most likely destination for the Brazilian where he would line up alongside a number of star names, including Wilfried Zaha, Lucas Torreira and Mauro Icardi.

What does Dean Jones have to say on the future of Amrabat?

“They [Manchester United] are really hot on this deal, I think they will keep pushing this to make it happen because there seems more intent than any time up to now.

“There is still the Atletico Madrid factor to fend off but United want to make Amrabat their next signing after Hojlund and if they can pull that off it’s going to be a real accomplishment.

“United’s transfer window was redefined over the course of July and now August will be used to put the finishing touches to the deals and glam up the squad. I’m told there is evert confidence that can make the numbers work on this one, so it’s a pretty exciting time.”

Where else could Amrabat end up?

As Dean Jones alludes to, Man United’s pursuit of World Cup star Amrabat isn’t without its obstacles. Football Italia were reporting over a month ago that the 26-year-old had agreed personal terms with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, only for that to go quiet due to Fiorentina demanding more money than Atleti were prepared to offer.

Jones’ wording suggests that Atletico are still interested in securing the services of Amrabat and there is a spot in the midfield at the Wanda Metropolitano following the departure of Geoffrey Kondogbia. The former Valencia man, along with fullback Renan Lodi, joined Marseille on a permanent deal in the region of £7 million.

Prior to this summer, it was Barcelona who were closest to snapping him up fresh off of the Qatar exploits of the World Cup star. Again, Fiorentina held strong though and so it could be the finances of the red half of Manchester which prevails after all.