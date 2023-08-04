Highlights

Harry Maguire could stay at Manchester United now following a discussion with current boss Erik ten Hag, according to Alex Crook.

The England international originally looked set to depart Old Trafford this summer, however a U-turn could be on the cards.

What is the latest news about Harry Maguire?

The Maguire saga has seemingly taken another turn.

The expectation was that the former Leicester City man would leave this summer, especially after it was announced that he had been stripped of the Red Devils captaincy, with David Moyes and West Ham United being the most interested side in the defender. However, it seems that a potential switch to the London Stadium is off the cards after the Hammers opening offer of £20m was rejected, with reports stating that a second offer is unlikely due to a combination of Maguire's wage demands, the clubs reported £50m asking price as well as his seeming unwillingness to make the move to West Ham.

Now it seems that the stance on Maguire has changed, with the defender now being seen as an important member of the United squad ahead of next campaign despite being limited to just 759 minutes of Premier League action last term and effectively becoming the sides fifth choice central defender behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and even natural left-back Luke Shaw.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook stated that Maguire has been informed by ten Hag during discussions that he can stay at United for the upcoming season. Crook also believes that the Red Devil's focus will switch onto Sofyan Amrabat, as the England international remaining at the club means the club do not need to buy another centre-back this summer.

He said: "From what I'm told, ten Hag is content for Maguire to stay. In fact, he has told him that. He thinks Maguire has still got a job to do. I think if they sign anybody else, it'll be Amrabat now."

Should Maguire stay at Manchester United?

There are arguments for both sides regarding this question.

Should Maguire leave the club this summer, he could potentially have the chance to reinvigorate a career that has slowly begun to stall at Old Trafford by playing regular first team football at another Premier League side, whilst also being able to do it away from the pressure cooker that is Man United. This season could also be the perfect time to make the switch as with Euro 2024 next summer, a strong individual campaign across both the Premier League and the Europa League should he make the switch to West Ham could potentially secure himself a starting spot in Gareth Southgate's team for the tournament. Another reason to make the switch is the point in his career that the defender is at, because at 30 years of age, the Englishman should be in his prime years, and one could believe that he would not want to spend the prime years of his career as a fifth choice option.

Should Maguire stay at United, he gets the chance to be a part of a squad competing for top honours both domestically and continentally for one of the most historic sides in the world. Maguire may also keep his spot for the upcoming Euros should he stay at the Red Devils, with the player being called up to the World Cup last season despite his dramatically reduced game time. There is also the possibility that the defender could earn his spot back should he be given the opportunity due to injuries and suspensions to the clubs current options. But, nothing is guaranteed, as Ten Hag isn't afraid to make big calls.