Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is eyeing a Premier League midfield general to shore up his engine room before the end of the transfer window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news at Manchester United?

The Red Devils are still on the lookout for some new additions this window after they completed deals to sign Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund earlier in the summer, as per Transfermarkt.

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans has also joined the club on a short-term deal for the time being and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a longer contract at Old Trafford, as per BBC Sport.

Manchester United looked set to let Harry Maguire leave for West Ham United in a proposed transfer worth around £30 million; however, it now looks like the England international will be staying put in the North West to fight for his place under Ten Hag, according to The Guardian.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth detailed on the Transfer Show that it seems unlikely that Scott McTominay will leave Old Trafford in the latter stages of the window despite uncertainty over his future.

Italian outlet La Nazione have provided an update concerning Manchester United's pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who earns £30k per week, indicating that the next few days could be crucial in negotiations between both parties.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have approached Everton about a deal for Belgium international Amadou Onana; however, he would cost a minimum of £50 million to prize away from Merseyside.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has confirmed that Onana is a target for Manchester United; nevertheless, he expects the Red Devils to try and 'find a way' to sign Amrabat before exploring the Everton enforcers' availability.

Romano stated: “Onana is another player they have on the list. He’s a player they appreciate and have been considering already in the past. Currently, it’s not something advanced.

“The price is completely different because he's more than double what you would spend for Amrabat, who could cost something around €27m-€28m (£23m-£24m). So, that's why I expect United to try and find a way to sign Amrabat. Otherwise, there could be some other option.”

Who else could Manchester United sign?

According to 90min, Manchester United will have to pay a fee in the region of £34.5 million to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich this summer.

Despite the France international's willingness to seek a new challenge, it remains unclear whether continuing to pursue Pavard will be possible due to Maguire still being on the books at Old Trafford.

Foot Mercato claim that Manchester United have 'reactivated' their interest in Pavard's Bayern Munich teammate Ryan Gravenberch; however, Liverpool are also in the market for midfield reinforcements and admire the Netherlands international.

No offer has been made by either side, though it is believed that Gravenberch would prefer to move to Manchester United over Liverpool.

The Daily Record report that Manchester United are keen on Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie as a backup option between the sticks alongside Polish outfit Rakow Czestochowa.