Highlights

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag could act to bring in a deep-lying midfielder this window to bolster his squad, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

How has Manchester United's transfer window gone so far?

Manchester United have made steady inroads in the transfer window and Mason Mount and Andre Onana have arrived at Old Trafford so far, as per Transfermarkt, while Jonny Evans has also signed a short-term deal at his former club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued a major update on who the next player through the door at Manchester United could be this window, stating on Twitter X: "Rasmus Højlund is now travelling to England in order to undergo main part of medical tests as new Manchester United player later today. Documents exchanged between clubs, Højlund will sign until June 2028 with option for further season."

Bolstering his forward options has been a key focus for Ten Hag this window, given that injury-prone Anthony Martial and England international Marcus Rashford, who has recently signed a new long-term deal at his boyhood heroes, represent his only real squad options that can function as a central striker.

Upgrading in central defence now looks to be another quest on Ten Hag's wishlist as the window enters its final month and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo appears alongside Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite on a two-man shortlist to provide some extra cover at the heart of the Red Devils' backline, as per The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has indicated that bringing in a deep-lying midfielder and yet another striker arrival could also take precedence at Old Trafford between now and the close of play in the market.

Jones stated: "We should think back to remember what United’s actual plan was for this window. They wanted a premium number nine and a top-quality deep-lying midfielder.

"At the moment, they haven’t actually done that. They’ve got a goalkeeper, a more attacking midfielder and an emerging forward. So I think there is still more to come from United and it isn’t impossible that another forward comes in.

"I think a lot will depend on Anthony Martial though. They need to find him a new club. If he could stay fit, I think having him as an alternate option through the middle as well as Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and even Jadon Sancho could be good, but the problem is, we just don’t know how often he’ll be fit.

"You can’t count on him, unfortunately, and Erik ten Hag must be a bit fed up of that."

Who could Manchester United look to sign?

L'Equipe via The Sun claim that despite Manchester United being close to landing Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli could 'hijack' their bid to bring the Morocco international to the North West.

Fiorentina are 'resigned' to losing Amrabat this window and Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a swoop for the 26-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has been relentlessly linked with a move to Manchester United this window and it is said that he would prefer to join the Red Devils over Bayern Munich, according to Football Insider.

Manchester United have also looked at Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as a potential midfield recruit; however, they are more likely to pursue a deal for Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for CaughtOffside.