Manchester United will allegedly sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this summer by triggering his €60m (£52m) release clause.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils could be set for a busy summer in the transfer market ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, despite the ongoing off-field saga when it comes to an Old Trafford takeover.

Reports have previously suggested that midfield and attacking reinforcements are high on the club’s wishlist, but it appears as if a new defender is also wanted.

There has been speculation this year that Ten Hag has given the green light to sales for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, with rumours claiming that United have tabled a contract offer to Kim, having met with the player's representatives a few weeks ago - and a further transfer update has now emerged.

Sport Witness relayed a claim from Il Mattino regarding Kim and United, saying that Napoli want his €60m release clause paid in one single payment, something Red Devils officials are willing to do. It is a big fee for United to make in one hit, as Kim would go into the club's 10 most expensive signings of all time at that price.

The report states Kim ‘will go to Manchester United’, with no United players heading to Napoli as part of a player-plus-cash deal and even referencing previous speculation of the player lining up somewhere to live in Manchester.

Who is Kim Min-jae?

Kim, a South Korea international, is an out-and-out centre-back who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €50m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 26-year-old only joined Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce but has made a big impact, turning out on 44 occasions in all competitions this season, contributing to four goals in the process.

Hailed as "extraordinary" by compatriot and Red Devils hero, Park Ji-sung, Kim has helped Napoli win the Serie A title and has been the club’s top-rated defender with an average match rating of 7.10/10, as per WhoScored – a higher score than any United defender. He has also averaged more clearances, interceptions and passes than any Napoli player, with his completion rate for passes sitting at an impressive 91%.

Therefore, with the Red Devils back in the Champions League next season, a move for a high-quality defender like Kim appears to be a shrewd decision by those at Old Trafford. You’d expect he could battle the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez for a starting spot, with Ten Hag having at least three top options to choose from, and by the looks of it, a transfer appears to be a matter of time.