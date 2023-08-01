Highlights

Manchester United are 'expected to accelerate' their attempts to sign young goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

The Japanese shot-stopper will only be signed once Dean Henderson's future is resolved, however.

Who is Zion Suzuki?

Suzuki is a 20-year-old goalkeeper who currently plies his trade for Japanese J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds.

The United States-born player has been with the club for the entirety of his senior career and has made 28 appearances for the first-team squad since his debut in March 2021. However, he has struggled for game time this season compared to previous seasons, managing just five appearances in the J-League Cup and zero appearances in the league so far this campaign.

The goalkeeper is also a fully capped Japanese international, making his national team debut in a 6-0 win against Hong Kong in 2022.

Suzuki, who stands at 6'3, is thought of very highly at his club, with current coach Maciej Skorza stating in an interview: "The Reds have four very interesting goalkeepers. Among them, Shusaku [Nishikawa] and Zion [Suzuki] are of a very high level, I think Zion is taller than Shusaku, and I think he’s a young player with a lot of future potential."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed that Suzuki is someone that manager Erik ten Hag is considering, and that any potential transfer deal should "accelerate" when the situation around Henderson's future is more clear: "Of course, Andre Onana will be the number one, he’s been the one that Erik ten Hag has chased the whole summer and potentially Zion Suzuki as well. So, I’d expect that to probably accelerate a little bit more once there’s a degree of certainty on Dean Henderson’s future.”

Will Zion Suzuki join Manchester United?

It is clear to see why Manchester United are interested in Suzuki.

Reports state that he first caught the clubs eye during the U17 World Cup back in 2017, with the Red Devils now preparing an offer to bring in the Japanese goalkeeper after "witnessing his growth against the Dutch national team" where he had a strong performance in a U21 international clash. The Japanese shot-stopper has also drawn comparisons to United's new signing Andre Onana due to their similar styles of play and attributes, especially how both of them are extremely comfortable playing out from the back with their feet. Bringing in Suzuki would represent a commitment to a more traditional Erik ten Hag style of football, with both goalkeepers being involved in the build-up play in comparison to David De Gea last campaign, who was routinely criticized for his poor distribution.

The move may not happen, however, with reports stating that the youngster has turned down the move, as he believes he needs regular first-team football ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games if he is going to be Japan's first-choice keeper, which is not going to be available at Old Trafford. The report also states that due to Suzuki's unwillingness to make the move, the club may shift their focus on signing Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to provide competition for Onana next season.