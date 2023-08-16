Manchester United are expected to make further moves in the transfer window this summer, with a refreshed update provided on one of the club’s reported targets.

Erik ten Hag’s side started the season with a victory at home to Wolves, however, the three points were far from the narrative of the game with the Dutchman’s squad falling short to the Midlands club all over the pitch.

Now, with a clearer outlook on what’s needed to compete at the highest level, the Red Devils are expected to delve back into the market to strengthen the squad once more.

Who could Manchester United sign this summer?

United have added four additions to the side already this window, with Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Jonny Evans committing their future to Old Trafford.

There could however be a further market move, with Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard said to be eyed by Ten Hag.

As reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano via The United Stand, the Frenchman is open to a move to Manchester, with Romano saying:

“The Pavard deal is something very concrete in terms of the player's side at the moment because I am hearing that the player is really keen on joining Manchester United.

He wants to get this opportunity to go to the Premier League to try new a chance.”

A separate report, via 90min, has claimed that Munich would want a fee in the region of €40m (£34.5m) to allow the versatile full-back to depart.

What is Benjamin Pavard’s style of play?

Identifiable as both a centre-back and right-back, the 27-year-old has been a reliable asset for the Bavarians since his move to the club from VfB Stuttgart back in 2019.

Having been lauded as “outstanding” by Bayern president Uli Hoeness, the Frenchman was singled out by his manager Thomas Tuchel for his ability to defend “rigorously”, making him a particularly interesting talent for United to target.

The art of defending in the Premier League has had its tone set by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who guided his side to a historic treble win last season, conceding the joint-lowest number of goals in the league with 33 in 38 games.

The Spaniard deployed a back-three most prominently, with the expectation for all of his defenders to adhere to his expectations of maintaining a high level of defensive reading while being masters at progressive play.

Nathan Ake is one of the names transformed by Guardiola, who has become an integral part of Man City’s back line due to his versatility to play both wide and central.

The Dutchman has been likened statistically to United target Pavard by FBref, who like the former AFC Bournemouth dynamo has the ability to play in various roles across the back.

As per FBref, last season the 27-year-old machine averaged 7.48 progressive passes per 90 in the Bundesliga, exceeding the average of 6.73 per 90 recorded by Ake for City in the Premier League, suggesting that he could give the side a fresh outlet in defence.

In capturing the signing of the Frenchman, Ten Hag could take a note from the treble-winning manager’s book, in integrating a defender with significant strength and versatility to the back four that is currently rigid in its roles.