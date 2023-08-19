Manchester United have already brought in a few big names, but their transfer business may not be done just yet.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has given his opinion on the Red Devils' pursuit of a Bundesliga pair and how it could pan out.

Will Manchester United make any other signings this summer?

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund are the three high-profile additions to this United squad ahead of the new season. Now, with the end of the transfer window looming, Erik ten Hag is looking to make another addition or two.

The defensive third is where the Dutchman is targeting acquisitions for the Red Devils, with two names having been linked prominently.

Benjamin Pavard is one name put forward, with the versatile Bayern Munich man seemingly pushing for an exit from the Allianz Arena and reportedly close to joining Inter.

After Frenchman Raphael Varane scored the only goal of the game against Wolves on the opening day, international teammate Pavard was quick to leave a comment on a celebratory Instagram post, prompting many to speculate about his desire to move to pastures new.

Pavard has the ability to play both centrally and as a right-back, and it is the latter position that the other rumoured player occupies. Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, formerly of Celtic, is someone who Ten Hag admires, as reported by Football Insider.

It may well be a case of signing one or the other - if Jones’ update is anything to go by.

What has Dean Jones said about Pavard and Frimpong?

Transfer insider Jones has given an update on Manchester United’s transfer targets - particularly Jeremie Frimpong - when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

He said: "With Manchester United going for Benjamin Pavard, he can play on the right-hand side of defence and centrally too, so I would be surprised if they were to go for Frimpong at the same time.

“I don't think Frimpong is imminent or anything like that, and I'd actually be pretty surprised if United were going to pursue that right now.

“Further down the road, perhaps, because I know he is a player that they've definitely had interest in.

“But with this Pavard deal on the back burner and Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to stay longer now, it [Frimpong] doesn't feel like one that needs to happen."

What is the latest Man United transfer news?

A third target for the Red Devils could arrive in the middle of the park. The man in question is Sofyan Amrabat, the Morocco international who starred at the World Cup and has since had a number of Europe’s elite lining up to sign him.

This makes up the majority of the news when it comes to incomings at Old Trafford, but there are also United players who could be leaving the club before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.

One of those men is none other than former captain Harry Maguire. West Ham United seemed nailed on to land the centre-back only for his move to the capital to fall through - with Ten Hag claiming that he wanted to retain the services of the former Leicester City man.