Manchester United have held “detailed talks” over moves for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils don’t appear to be wasting any time when it comes to bolstering their squad, with Erik ten Hag seemingly wanting the majority of the club’s summer business done early.

There could well be a number of new faces arriving at Old Trafford, with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount potentially one of the first through the door.

Reports in recent days have suggested that personal terms have been agreed with the England international, with a move expected to go through, and it looks as if focus is also on bringing in a new striker.

According to Red Devils correspondent Laurie Whitwell, the club have held discussions to sign Hojlund and Kolo Muani, with the reporter also touching on links to Mount.

“MUFC hold detailed talks over Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Erik ten Hag ideally wants a young forward plus an experienced one. Hojlund, 20, falls into former category. Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani also discussed.

“Negotiations on over Mason Mount.”

Who are Hojlund and Kolo Muani?

The pair look like alternative targets to Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen, with a new striker seemingly needed after the club scored 58 Premier League goals last season – the fewest of any top-six side.

Hojlund only signed for Atalanta last year but is already catching the eye and has been hailed as an "absolute monster in the making" by football scout Jacek Kulig. The 20-year-old is a Denmark international and has scored nine times in 33 appearances for his current employers.

Meanwhile, Kolo Muani is four years older than Hojlund at 24 and has more experience at the highest level than the Atalanta gem.

The France international has been in career-best form this season, netting 23 goals in all competitions and has been hailed as "special" by sections of the media.

Therefore, United may need to decide if they want to go all out for a proven Premier League scorer like Kane, target an impressive European forward such as Kolo Muani or Osimhen or take a gamble on an up-and-coming youngster like Hojlund.

It will be a big decision for Old Trafford officials to make, and should they get it wrong, the club’s struggles in front of goal could well continue heading into Ten Hag’s second season in charge.