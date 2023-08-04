Highlights Sofyan Amrabat has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia as his priority is a move to Manchester United. He wants to wait for the opportunity to join the Red Devils.

United have been interested in Amrabat for a while and see him as a potential addition to their squad. Manager Erik ten Hag is pushing for the transfer to happen.

United need to sell either Fred or Van de Beek before proceeding with a bid for Amrabat. Both players are expected to leave Old Trafford by the end of the summer.

The Moroccan midfielder looks set to depart Fiorentina this summer.

What is the latest Sofyan Amrabat news?

It seems the midfielder has made his decision on his future.

According to a report from L'Equipe, the Fiorentina player was a target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, who wanted to add him to their squad which includes new signings Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Allan Saint-Maximin. The report also stated that the Moroccan was set to make his decision on his preferred destination in the following days, and that his current club had resigned themselves to the fact that he was to depart this summer.

United have been long time admirers of Amrabat, having tried to bring in the midfielder back in the January window following his impressive performances during the World Cup that saw him get named in the World Cup Team of the Tournament.

The deal never happened and Amrabat remained with Fiorentina for the rest of the season, which was a campaign that saw him lose out in both the Coppa Italia final and the Europa Conference League final. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag previously worked with the defensive midfielder at Utrecht, and is pushing for the club to complete the transfer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Amrabat had turned down the offer from Saudi Arabia, as he is focused on completing a switch to the Red Devils. The Italian journalist also stated that United are waiting on the sales for Fred and Van de Beek to fund the transfer.

"Sofyan Amrabat, rumoured as potential target for Al Ahli last week, from what I understand, he does not want to negotiate with Al Ahli, but also all Saudi clubs as his priority now is Europe. Sofyan Amrabat wants to go to Man United, so he rejected very important financial approaches from Saudi because he wants to wait for Man United.

"As I always told you, there is no official bid to Fiorentina as they have to sell Fred, and it’s not going to be to Galatasaray from what I’m told, so other clubs are keen on Fred. But also, Donny Van de Beek, the conversation with Real Sociedad is ongoing, so Man United wait to sell one between Van de Beek and Fred before proceeding, but both will leave guys by the end of the summer, and then they will proceed with a bid for Amrabat, that is the plan at the moment."

Who do Man United have to sell for Amrabat?

There are two midfielders who could depart Old Trafford this summer to create the space for Amrabat.

One name Romano mentioned was Fred. The 30-year-old has seen his role reduced at United under ten Hag, and with the arrival of Mason Mount as well as the potential signing of Amrabat, opportunities would be even further limited for the Brazilian.

According to a report from 90min, Galatasaray have seen an offer rejected that fell below the asking price of £20m set by Man United, and have since pulled away according to Fabrizio Romano. Saudi clubs remain interested in the midfielder, and Fulham could reignite the interest they showed earlier on in the summer.

The other name mentioned by Romano was Van de Beek. The Dutch international has had a disappointing career at Old Trafford following his £39m switch from Ajax in 2020, having only made 60 appearances for the club during a three-year spell blighted by injury problems that have forced him to miss 52 games.

According to reports, Real Sociedad have opened talks regarding the midfielder despite concerns about the player's injury problems, with the asking price set to be £25m.