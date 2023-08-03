Highlights Manchester United will speak to Fiorentina about the transfer of Sofyan Amrabat "very soon", but there have been no bids made.

Amrabat has expressed his desire to join Manchester United and wants a move to Old Trafford above anywhere else.

Amrabat had an impressive season in Serie A, providing one assist, with a passing accuracy of 89.8% and drawing praise from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Manchester United will speak to Fiorentina about the transfer of Sofyan Amrabat "very soon", but reports of a bid being made are totally false, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Sofyan Amrabat joining Manchester United?

The transfer window has, so far, been a fantastic success for the Red Devils this summer. It may have started a bit slow, with seemingly more takeover talk than transfer talk, but in the last few weeks, the club has completed some brilliant business.

The first name through the door was England international Mason Mount from Chelsea, who was soon followed by the game-changing signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan for just £47m.

These two signings alone would represent an excellent upgrade to the first team, but Erik ten Hag's side look set to add the highly-rated Rasmus Hojlund to their attack for around £72m in the coming days.

As if that wasn't enough, the three-times European champions also want to add Morocco star Amrabat to their squad, though, according to the Daily Mail, the team will have to sell midfielders Donny van de Beek and Fred before they can sign the Fiorentina star for around £30m.

Luckily for United, the 26-year-old has made it clear that he wants a move to Old Trafford above anywhere else and so will likely wait until a deal can be sorted, with the two sides set to talk "very soon", per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"So the green light from the player is already there, no problem on personal terms. He wants to go to Man United, and this is why we had rumours about Saudi clubs. Yes, it's true they wanted to approach Amrabat, but it was never an advanced negotiation, at least as of now, because Amrabat wants to stay in Europe and wants to go to Manchester United.

"So let's see how the conversation will be in the next days, but on [the] player's side, there is no doubt he wants the move. He wants to go to United. Now it's on the clubs. We had reports from Italy last week, ten days ago, saying [a] bid is one step away from being completed and all these kind of things.

"Then they didn't tell us where these bids have gone because these bids never existed guys. So, no formal bids, no official bids, no verbal bids. Man United and Fiorentina are not speaking yet, they will speak very soon."

How good was Sofyan Amrabat last season?

It's been an unbelievable 12 months for the former Feyenoord man, 12 months that has seen him reach a European final with his club side and a World Cup semi-final with his national side.

According to WhoScored, in his 24 starts in Serie A last season, he provided one assist, averaged a passing accuracy of 89.8% - the highest of any regular starter in the entire team - and averaged a match rating of 6.46.

His out-of-this-world performances for the Atlas Lions in Qatar also drew enormous praise from all quarters, with even French President Emmanuel Macron calling him the "best midfielder of the tournament", per Fabrizio Romano.

Sofyan Amrabat

It was his performance in Morocco's semi-final against France that caused former England international Stuart Pearce to wax lyrical about the United target, saying:

"His drive, his energy, his leadership, everything that he stood for today, the French didn't have in their ranks."

If the Red Devils can get this deal over the line and Amrabat can show even half of the determination and grit he did at the World Cup, United could have a very useful player on their hands for the next few years.