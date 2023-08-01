Highlights Manchester United's transfer strategy hinges on finding buyers for Donny van de Beek and Fred this summer, according to expert Fabrizio Romano.

Are Donny van de Beek and Fred leaving Manchester United this summer?

It has been a strong transfer window for Erik ten Hag's Red Devils so far this summer, at least in a buying sense.

The arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund should all instantly improve the first team and be around long enough to help the Dutchman build his perfect side.

The former Ajax boss would probably like to add more players to the team this summer, with Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat one of the names heavily linked to the club.

Unfortunately for the player, and manager, United now have to sell some of their current players to make space for the Moroccan, per The Telegraph.

Two of the names who could potentially leave are former Ajax midfielder van de Beek and Brazilian international Fred.

The latter has been linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray. However, despite personal terms not being an issue, there is currently a gap in the player's valuation from both sides, per Sky Sports.

In van de Beek's case, it looks as if his miserable time in the northwest might finally be coming to an end, as a report from Spanish publication Noticias de Gipuzkoa (via the Daily Mail) has claimed that La Liga side Real Sociedad are working on a deal to take him on loan next season, with an option to buy for £8m.

Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"For Man United, it's crucial to find a solution for Donny van de Beek. Real Sociedad are interested, but also, for Fred, we know the interest of Galatasaray, but I'm told that there is still no agreement with Galatasaray at the moment.

"They tried a few days ago to attack the situation, but some other club could enter the race, so it's not guaranteed yet [for] Galatasaray. There are also other clubs in the race. Let's see what happens with Fred.

"For Man United, it is crucial to sell him to make room for Sofyan Amrabat, [who is] waiting for an official bid, not arrived yet."

Who else at Manchester United is linked with an exit?

While the attention seems to be on van de Beek and Fred at the moment, who else could be heading for the door at Old Trafford?

The player that has undoubtedly received the most coverage regarding a potential departure this summer has been former captain Harry Maguire.

The England international has had a rather bleak couple of seasons at the Theatre of Dreams, compounded by the removal of the captaincy earlier this month, and he has since been linked to several clubs in England and abroad.

The Premier League side that have appeared the most interested thus far have been West Ham United, who, after seeing their initial £20m offer rejected by United, are now considering whether or not they will go back in, per Football Insider.

The same publication revealed earlier this month that the three-time European champions would be willing to sell the former Foxes star at a massive loss, around £35m, but that has been complicated somewhat by Maguire wanting his £10m-a-year contract paid out before he agrees to leave.

It looks like the Red Devils are going to be busy for the rest of the summer as they try their best to shift the players that Ten Hag has deemed unnecessary to his new project.