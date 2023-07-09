Manchester United are considering signing Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who shares a similar profile to that of current club target Andre Onana, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Zion Suzuki?

Suzuki is a 20-year-old shot-stopper who currently plays for Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in the J-League.

The United States-born player has been with the club for the duration of his senior career to date and has made 28 appearances for the first-team squad since his debut in March 2021. However, he has struggled for game time in the current term compared to previous seasons, managing just five appearances in the J-League Cup and zero appearances in the league so far this campaign.

When Suzuki broke into the first team, he had a bright start between the sticks, keeping three clean sheets in his first three league games for the club.

The keeper is also a capped international for Japan, making his national team bow in a 6-0 win against Hong Kong in 2022.

Despite not making as many appearances this season compared to the previous one, Suzuki is thought of very highly at his current club, with current coach Maciej Skorza telling reporters: "The Reds have four very interesting goalkeepers. Among them, Shusaku [Nishikawa] and Zion [Suzuki] are of a very high level, I think Zion is taller than Shusaku, and I think he’s a young player with a lot of future potential."

Reports state that he first caught the Red Devils' eye during the U17 World Cup back in 2017, with the club now prepared to make an offer to bring in the Japanese shot-stopper after "witnessing his growth against the Dutch national team" where he had a strong performance.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that United do have an interest in bringing the 20-year-old to Old Trafford this summer, with him having a profile that the club desire.

“They are also considering Suzuki. This goalkeeper, who plays for Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan, born in 2002, a Japanese goalkeeper. Suzuki is a concrete possibility for Manchester United. They have him on the radar; he could become the new second [choice] goalkeeper. He has a really similar profile to Andre Onana, this kind of goalkeeper, and this is why Suzuki is a possibility.”

Why are Manchester United interested in Zion Suzuki?

The Red Devils are set to undergo their biggest overhaul in the goalkeeping department since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson this summer.

David de Gea recently announced that his 12-year stay at the club is over following a breakdown in contract talks, whilst youth product Dean Henderson is also rumoured to depart this summer, with a return to Nottingham Forest - where he spent last season on loan - the most likely outcome at this point.

In response, United are closing in on an agreement with Inter for the transfer of Cameroonian Onana. The 27-year-old previously worked with current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax and had a stellar season last year as Inter won two trophies and made the Champions League final for the first time in over a decade.

The club would need an able backup for the former Ajax man, with the current option being Tom Heaton, and that's where Suzuki steps in. The Japanese player has drawn comparisons to Onana due to their similar playstyles and how both of them are incredibly comfortable playing out with their feet.

Bringing in Suzuki could be a fantastic call by the club and would set the precedent for what attributes are required by a United shot-stopper for years to come. It would also be beneficial for the players in the squad as they would not have to change how they play if Suzuki had to step in for a couple of games, allowing Ten Hag's side to take the next step forward in their evolution.