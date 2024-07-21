Manchester United supporters would have been eagerly tuning into their side's last pre-season friendly to see how Leny Yoro fared in a Red Devils strip for the first time, having just signed for a bumper £52m from French titans Lille.

The 18-year-old will be expected to perform valiantly in the heart of defence for Erik Ten Hag's men next season, despite only still being a teenager, and impressed for the most part against the test of Rangers up in Scotland.

INEOS won't be done there with expensive new summer recruits, as a move for his stunning Euros star is pondered over, who could shine next to fellow lavish purchase Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United attempting to seal move for electric Spaniard

According to Spanish outlet AS, via Sport Witness, Man United are attempting to seal a move for standout RB Leipzig man Dani Olmo this summer, having entered the race 'with force'. However, they could be facing a losing battle to try and sign the 26-year-old.

Further reports in Spain are now claiming that Barcelona have even made a bid for Olmo, who is an in-demand figure after starring for his nation on their way to Spain lifting the Euros trophy aloft at the expense of England.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has added further fuel to the fire by stating Bayern Munich and a host of Premier League outfits are also interested.

Mason Mount's now expected departure from the Theatre of Dreams camp will also open up more space for the top-flight giants to add new attacking midfield talents to their growing team, with the current Leipzig man potentially excited by the prospect of linking up with Zirkzee up top soon.

Dani Olmo at Euro 2024

What Olmo can offer Man United

Olmo was a key player for Luis de La Fuente's victorious group in Germany this summer, scoring three goals and assisting two strikes, which has led to many a suitor's interest being piqued, including that of Man United's.

The 26-year-old would have been relieved to have had such a dazzling time with Spain, having just been fresh off an injury-ravaged campaign in the Bundesliga, where he made only 21 appearances.

Olmo's Bundesliga numbers (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Olmo Games played 21 Goals scored 4 Assists 5 Touches* 44.5 Big chances missed 3 Big chances created 8 Stats by Sofascore

Still, even with his presence finding him regularly in and out of the Leipzig treatment room, Olmo would still tally up nine goal contributions in league action, with Marco Rose predominantly fielding him down the right wing.

Olmo's flexibility to either play centrally or down the flanks will also be useful to the Red Devils, where he could compete with the likes of Antony and Amad Diallo - who scored in pre-season versus Rangers - down the right channel.

Likewise, Zirkzee's addition to the squad will also give Ten Hag more options in his lone striker spot, with the two-time Netherlands international bagging 11 league goals for Bologna last campaign before Man United swooped in.

He could even strike up a lethal partnership with Olmo in the process, with the Leipzig number seven picking up 34 assists from 148 games playing in Germany to date.

Yes, United have the mercurial Bruno Fernandes who would no doubt create chance after chance for their new Dutch summer signing, but just imagine Olmo - a regular curator of goal-scoring opportunities at Euro 2024 - thrown into the mix too. Both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund will be licking their lips with delight.

Once described as being an "incredible" talent by rival manager Pep Guardiola, it could be the case that Olmo lines up for the red side of Manchester this coming campaign, as opposed to being snapped up by his vocal admirer at the Etihad Stadium.