Following last season's third-place finish under new boss Erik ten Hag, it is now over a decade since Manchester United last tasted Premier League glory, with the Red Devils having been forced to watch on as their city neighbours have dominated the division in that time.

Despite a net spend of over £1bn since the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Old Trafford outfit have never truly looked like ending that barren run, with a shaky start to the new season indicating that this lengthy wait is set to continue.

Of the current first-team squad, only the returning Jonny Evans - who signed on a short-term deal last month - was part of the last title-winning squad back in 2013, with former teammates Phil Jones and David De Gea having left the club over the summer.

Despite the length of time that has passed since that most recent triumph, it feels like only yesterday that the legendary Ferguson signed off his illustrious managerial career with a final major honour, aided by a side spearheaded by the devastating brilliance of striker, Robin van Persie.

How many goals did Van Persie score for Man United?

The major talking point heading into that 2012/13 season was the controversial capture of the Dutchman from rivals Arsenal, with the experienced marksman having been tasked with guiding United to a 20th league title, following the prior Sergio Aguero heartbreak in the previous campaign.

Manchester United signings 2012/13 summer window Robin van Persie (Arsenal) Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) Alexander Buttner (Vitesse) Nick Powell (Crewe) Angelo Henriquez (Club Universidad de Chile)

Snapped up from under the nose of Arsene Wenger for what now looks a rather measly £24m, the one-time Feyenoord ace was seemingly the catalyst for the success that was to follow in Ferguson's last bow, taking on the mantle of being the main man in attack.

Having plundered 30 league goals the year prior for the Gunners, the Rotterdam native netted a further 26 top-flight goals in his new surroundings to not only claim a long-awaited league title but also a second successive Golden Boot gong.

That, however, was as good as it got for the now-retired ace as his form somewhat dipped over the next two seasons, ultimately scoring just 22 league goals combined as the club as a whole struggled to adapt to a post-Ferguson world.

Even despite only enjoying what was a relatively brief three-year stay at the Theatre of Dreams, for a long while the 40-year-old arguably remained the most influential signing of the decade at the club, with few having hit the ground running quite so successively since then.

That being said, however, it could be argued that Van Persie's solid legacy has now been eclipsed despite United's continued quest for major honours, with it fair to say that current skipper Bruno Fernandes has proven the major success story of the last ten years or so.

How much did Man United pay for Fernandes?

Much like Van Persie, the Portugal international's impact in Manchester was immediate following his arrival from Sporting CP in January 2020, with the playmaker providing the creative spark that had long been lacking in Manchester.

Signed for an initial £47m - less than what United forked out for Fred (£52m) - Fernandes' smooth transition to life at Old Trafford was made all the more impressive considering, unlike Van Persie, that he had never played in English football prior to that.

A Man of the Match performance on debut at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers set the tone for what has been a standout spell since then for the 5 foot 10 maestro, with it hard to imagine where the club would be had they not acquired the talismanic figure just over three-and-a-half years ago.

How many goals has Bruno Fernandes scored for Man United?

Despite operating in a number ten berth - unlike Van Persie - the Maia-born gem has proven himself to be a real weapon in a goalscoring sense for the Red Devils, while also providing the benefit of his creative flair as a link between midfield and attack.

That dual quality has been evident from the off as the £240k-per-week sensation ended that 2019/20 campaign with eight goals and seven assists in just 14 league games, while also netting three times in just six Europa League outings for his new side.

The midfield "magician" - as recently lauded by Statman Dave - subsequently contributed a staggering haul of 28 goals and 17 assists in 58 games in all competitions in 2020/21, while adding a further 24 goal contributions the following year.

Having continued to impress over the past 12 months or so, the 29-year-old's current tally now stands at 65 goals and 55 assists in just 189 games for the club in total, with Van Persie, meanwhile, scoring 58 goals yet registering just 21 assists in his 105 outings.

How has Bruno Fernandes performed this season?

Now the man with the armband on a permanent basis after teammate Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy earlier in the summer, it is fair to say that the 59-cap international is the undisputed leader in Ten Hag's side, showcasing remarkable resilience and consistency to have missed just one game through injury or illness in his United career to date.

While his start to life as the new club captain may have been somewhat rocky - with the Red Devils losing two of their opening four league games - the one-time Udinese man still boasts one goal and one assist in the top flight thus far, converting from the spot to clinch the comeback victory over Nottingham Forest last month.

Previously described as a "dream" for a striker by club legend Roy Keane, Fernandes currently leads the way in the division with regard to 'big chances' created, after also topping the charts in that regard last term.

That quality was also on his show for his country against Luxembourg on Monday night as the former Sampdoria dynamo got himself on the scoresheet and completed a hat-trick of assists, including a delightful, outside of the boot cross for Goncalo Inacio.

To have maintained his levels over an extended period of time is a credit to the playmaker's talents, with United supporters only truly seeing the best of Van Persie for a solitary season, prior to Ferguson's exit.

There will be those who argue that Fernandes - who has just a Carabao Cup to show for his efforts thus far - needs to do more to help drag his side back into contention for major honours, yet if any current player is to lead the charge towards the title in the coming years, it is likely to be the Portuguese genius.