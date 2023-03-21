As Manchester United edged past nine-man Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday evening, it may well have felt as if the Red Devils had had a man dismissed of their own at times, such was the lack of impact from January arrival, Wout Weghorst.

While that may be a harsh assessment of the performance of the typically hard-working Netherlands international - as he did win five total duels on the day - the 30-year-old was somewhat anonymous in attack, with the striker's most notable contribution seeing him produce a tame attempt on goal in the first-half that was akin to something of a 'back pass', as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

As GOAL's Peter McVitie noted, the on-loan Burnley colossus was simply 'no threat on the ball' and looked 'a bit slow' at times, having ultimately been forced to drop into a number ten berth due to his lack of influence as a central striker.

Those woes ensured that the 6 foot 6 powerhouse now has just two goals to his name in 18 appearances in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit thus far - all of which have come from the start - with writer Dominic Booth noting in midweek that supporters have almost come to accept the forward's "mediocrity".

To his credit, Weghorst has been a reliable figure to call upon while fellow marksman Anthony Martial has repeatedly been shackled to the treatment table, although it is no doubt a sorry state of affairs that Erik ten Hag has been left with such a goal-shy asset as his main centre-forward option - particularly with the club having been competing on four fronts this season.

The former Ajax boss may well be hoping he could call upon a prominent figure of the club's past in the form of now-retired ace, Robin van Persie, with the latter man - unlike Weghorst - a Dutch striker who certainly had the golden touch in front of goal.

How good was Robin van Persie at Man United?

Although Van Persie's spell at the Theatre of Dreams was undoubtedly brief - as he was moved on by compatriot Louis van Gaal in 2015 after just three years at the club - it is hard to question the stunning impact that he made in Manchester in that time.

Having been snapped up by managerial legend Sir Alex Ferguson in a controversial, £24m deal from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2012, the one-time Feyenoord ace picked up where had left off with the Gunners, having previously netted 30 league goals in his final season in north London.

A first goal for the club against the Cottagers in late August set the tone for the remarkable debut campaign that was to follow for the experienced striker under Ferguson, as he ultimately proved integral in powering United to their 20th - and most recent - league title.

Handed the club's number 20 shirt upon his arrival with the aim of helping to steer the club to that landmark, Van Persie would end the 2012/13 season with 26 top-flight goals, finishing as the division's top scorer in the process.

In a season that saw the 6-foot sensation memorably score a clinical hat-trick against Southampton and net a late, stoppage-time winner in the Manchester derby at the Etihad, the 102-cap ace is perhaps most fondly remembered for his exquisite, first-time volley against Aston Villa that helped to clinch the title.

Such ruthlessness is in stark contrast to the likes of Weghorst and Martial among the current United squad, with even Van Persie's following two seasons still seeing him rack up a respectable tally, as he netted 22 league goals combined.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by Ferguson, the Rotterdam native was a true, out-and-out goalscorer in the traditional sense, although had plenty of other facets to his game, with former teammate Rio Ferdinand having stated back in 2015:

"As a player he is so silky to watch, great touch, can hold the ball up & bring others into play, timings of his runs, skills & a dream of a left foot."

Those traits would no doubt be appealing to Ten Hag amid the woes of Weghorst, with the United boss likely to have been hoping his compatriot was still fit and firing when the 39-year-old was at Carrington on media duties earlier this month.

Ahead of a summer that could see the Red Devils turn to Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen in their quest to find a long-term, centre-forward solution, what Ten Hag wouldn't give to have a prime Van Persie leading the line.