Manchester United's search for a defender could take them to Vanderson, with reports from Spain via Sport Witness stating that the Red Devils are keen to sign the player this summer.

What is the latest on Vanderson to Man United?

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League and will have hopes of holding onto that spot and bagging themselves some Champions League football in the next campaign.

If that is the case, then boss Erik Ten Hag will need to ensure his side have plenty of depth to be able to compete regularly both domestically and in Europe. It's previously been reported that the Red Devils are prepared to let the manager sign another defender this summer in order to strengthen his backline. With Harry Maguire potentially departing - which would free up funds and space - and with Diogo Dalot also a target for Real Madrid, it could lead to further need for another right-back at United.

Now, the Premier League side are prepared to launch an approach for Vanderson in order to add to their right-sided options in the summer. According to Spanish media outlets, via Sport Witness, the club are currently in a race to sign the Monaco man, fighting interest from Barcelona.

In another boost in their pursuit of the 21-year-old, his current team are "willing to sell" according to this report. All Ten Hag's side need to do to secure his signature will be to fend off the competition from Barcelona.

Should Man United sign Vanderson?

The Red Devils already have a talented option at right-back in Dalot, with the former Porto man really impressing at Old Trafford this season. The 24-year-old has a 6.97 rating on WhoScored this campaign for example, and that makes him one of the top five best performers in United's squad this season.

If Madrid were to poach the player though, then Vanderson could be a suitable replacement or even a very good depth option. The 21-year-old has similarly impressed for Monaco this year in Ligue 1, managing a score of 6.94 on WhoScored and also ranking amongst the top five performers in his team.

In addition, the right-back is a younger option than Dalot and with an average of 2.6 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game (the joint-best rate at the club), he has proven his excellent defensive ability at a good level. He's also been labelled as "exceptional" by boss Phillipe Clement, who hailed his "adaptation" to the league and added that he is a "huge perfectionist".

Vanderson then has already impressed in Ligue 1 and could be a real steal from Man United if they opt to bring the player to Man United during the transfer window.