Manchester United appear to be looking to strengthen their options at right-back this summer, following an update on the club's reported interest in Monaco star, Vanderson.

What's the latest on Vanderson to Man United?

According to Brazilian outlet, Zero Hora, the Red Devils are said to have proposed a potential offer to the Ligue 1 outfit for the signing of the 21-year-old, albeit with that unofficial bid having seemingly fallen short of the selling club's €50m (£43m) asking price.

As the piece adds, however, there is still hope for United that a deal can be agreed for the former Gremio ace, with it said that the promising full-back is 'likely' to seal an exit from Stade Louis II in the coming weeks, with a move to Old Trafford seemingly 'possible'.

The report does also go on to note that Erik ten Hag and co will face competition for the defender's signature, however, with a host of Premier League clubs also keeping tabs on his progress.

Who is Vanderson?

The 5 foot 8 Brazilian could well represent a long-term solution for Ten Hag on the right side of the defence, with the youngster having previously been hailed as a "complete full-back" by talent scout Jacek Kulig as a marker of his exciting potential.

With United having only recently handed fellow right-back Diogo Dalot a new long-term deal until 2028, it would appear that the signing of Vanderson would then spell bad news for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, despite the Englishman's resurgence of late.

The latter man had previously looked certain to move on heading into the January transfer window after making just a solitary, four-minute cameo appearance prior to the World Cup break, although the 25-year-old has since established himself as a regular fixture in the side, having even started in the FA Cup final clash last weekend.

Even so, however, The Athletic revealed back in April that Ten Hag was keen to find a more 'attacking' option in that right-back role, with there a potential for Wan-Bissaka to be moved on if a suitable target could be found.

Vanderson, therefore, could well be the man to push the former Crystal Palace ace out the door, having offered a far greater attacking threat of late after scoring once and registering four assists in 31 league appearances this season as well as creating six big chances, while Wan-Bissaka failed to score or register an assist, while also creating just one big chance in 19 league outings.

Interestingly, the Monaco man could also prove more effective in a defensive sense after averaging an impressive 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in 2022/23, with a greater record than the current United man, who averaged just 2.1 and 1.2 for the same two metrics, respectively.

Having made an "exceptional adaptation" to life in France over the last 18 months or so since his arrival from his homeland - according to former boss Philippe Clement - the hope will be that Vanderson can slot in just as comfortably if he is to make the move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer.

If that deal is to come to fruition, Wan-Bissaka will certainly be fearing for his place at the club...