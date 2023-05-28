With the season now drawing to a close, the focus for Manchester United will quickly shift toward potential new signings ahead of the summer transfer window, with fresh faces likely to be needed amid reports of a possible mass exodus from Old Trafford.

As per The Guardian, as many of 15 players could well be at risk as manager Erik ten Hag continues his squad overhaul at the club, with the Dutchman's aim likely to be to turn his side into genuine title challengers next season.

With regard to incomings, one key area that the former Ajax boss is seemingly keen to address is in the centre of the park, with Manchester Evening News reporting that a 'younger' midfielder could well be targetted to complement the experienced duo of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Amid that quest for a more youthful addition, reports in Spain have suggested that United have already made contact with Barcelona target, Arthur Vermeeren, with the Royal Antwerp teenager said to be valued at just £20m, according to the Daily Mail.

Who is Arthur Vermeeren?

The 18-year-old "sensation" - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - is a Belgian youth international who has begun to catch the eye of Europe's elite clubs amid what has been a breakout campaign in his homeland, having made 32 senior appearances for the Pro League side.

Considered "to be one of the most talented teenagers in Belgium" - according to Kulig - the deep-lying ace has also notably earned comparisons to Bayern Munich maestro, Joshua Kimmich, with Ten Hag potentially set to be his own version of the German gem on his hands.

That likeness between the pair is showcased by their ball-winning prowess, with Vermeeren having averaged 2.7 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game from his 24 league games this season, while Kimmich has averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions from his 33 Bundesliga appearances.

Equally, while the Belgian's 'football IQ' is said to be 'very strong' - as per Kulig - Kimmich too has also been hailed as particularly "intelligent" by Roma boss Jose Mourinho - who also lauded the 28-year-old as "phenomenal".

While United have themselves been linked with the Bayern star of late - as per 90min - the experienced playmaker is considered "untouchable" by the Bavarian giants, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

With it set to prove particularly difficult to prise Kimmich from the Allianz Arena, Ten Hag could well find the £326k-per-week man's heir apparent with the signing of Vermeeren.