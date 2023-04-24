Manchester United continued their bid for further silverware after edging past Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon, with Erik ten Hag's men booking their place in the showpiece following a narrow, shootout triumph at Wembley.

Just days on from their humbling 3-0 loss away to Sevilla to crash out of the Europa League, the Red Devils issued a solid response to contain a lively Seagulls outfit, in what was a rather even contest on the day.

It ultimately took a skewed penalty from an unfortunate Solly March to decide the hard-fought encounter, with United's Victor Lindelof stepping up following that blazed effort to ensure that it will be the Old Trafford outfit who take on rivals Manchester City in the final.

The 'Ice Man' - as he is affectionately known - calmly curled home that decisive spot-kick to cap what was a fine all-round performance from the Sweden international, with the 28-year-old having been truly "exceptional", as per writer Casey Evans.

How did Lindelof perform against Brighton?

In an attacking sense, the Carabao Cup winners appeared rather blunt, in truth, with the major source of inspiration having come from Bruno Fernandes prior to the Portuguese's late withdrawal, with the 28-year-old having racked up three key passes from 46 in total during his 101-minute outing.

The former Sporting CP ace notably saw his first-half effort flash just wide of the post in what was one of few potential openings for Ten Hag's men, while he also 'worked hard defensively' - as per GOAL's Richard Martin - after winning seven of his nine ground duels.

United's shortcomings in the final third ensured that the rather makeshift backline was well and truly tested, although Lindelof, in particular, stood firm to help contain Roberto De Zerbi's men, having produced an "aggressive" display alongside usual left-back, Luke Shaw, in the words of Evans.

With the Manchester outfit currently without both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez due to injury - and with captain Harry Maguire suspended - the onus had fallen on the former Benfica ace to step up to the mark, with the experienced ace having done far more than just lash home the winning penalty.

Hailed as the game's "MOM" - Man of the Match - by club legend Gary Neville, the £120k-per-week rock repeatedly bailed his side out of trouble having registered five clearances and won four of his seven ground duels, while also proving adept at carrying the ball out from the back after completing both of his attempted dribbles.

Although there may be doubts regarding the Swede's long-term future at the Theatre of Dreams, the 66-touch ace produced 'one of his finest United performances', according to The Guardian's Jamie Jackson, showcasing that he could well be a useful asset for Ten Hag and co for the remainder of the campaign, at least.

When the former Ajax boss needed someone to step up, the 'Iceman' cometh...