Manchester United won't be making an offer for Victor Osimhen this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the Red Devils have opted against it.

What is the latest on Victor Osimhen to Man United?

The Premier League side have struggled to bag goals on a regular basis this season, with only Marcus Rashford bagging a double-digit figure in the top flight. The highest scoring striker for Erik Ten Hag's team in the domestic league this campaign has been Anthony Martial, who has just four efforts to his name.

The boss has therefore identified the need to try and bring in some fresh faces in attack over the summer transfer window. Ten Hag has reportedly identified both a new midfielder and a goalscoring striker as two of his main priorities at the end of the current campaign, with United needing to boost their forward line.

One name that has been doing the rounds in regards to potential attacking additions is that of Victor Osimhen, who has been impressing for Napoli this season. With a haul of 23 goals in just 26 starts for the Italian side this season, he has emerged as one of the best striking talents in Europe. It brought him to the attention of United, who were seemingly in "pole position" to snap up the player this summer.

However, a fresh report from Football Insider states that Osimhen may not not be heading to Old Trafford. That's because the club reportedly don't plan to make a bid for him anymore because of his lack of exposure to English football and his steep asking price of over £100m.

Should Victor Osimhen sign for Man United?

The Red Devils are in need of a striker and Osimhen would be an outstanding addition to their team if they did opt to try and sign him in the summer.

With the player having never played in England, their concerns are right in regards to that. Osimhen though has shone in Italy and also bagged goals in France for Lille (13) and in Belgium for Charleroi (12). He is a proven goalscorer then and might not have much trouble adapting to another new country.

It's hard to also deny how impressive the striker has been for Napoli this campaign. Former player and manager Sunday Oliseh called the forward a "superstar" because of his performances this season and his rating of 7.47 on WhoScored puts him within the top two best players in the entire Serie A this season to boot.

Osimhen then could certainly be a fantastic addition to United's frontline - and if they decide not to move for the player, then any other team could benefit from having him in their squad.