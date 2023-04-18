Manchester United are “definitely” interested in a deal to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Who is trying to sign Osimhen?

The Nigeria international’s deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium isn’t set to run out for another two years, but having established himself as Luciano Spalletti’s top-offensive and second overall best player with a match rating of 7.55, has caught the eye of Erik Ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano claimed in February that the Red Devils boss is a “big fan” of the 24-year-old’s skill set, whilst Florian Plettenberg has since reported that the hierarchy “really want” to bring him to Old Trafford. The Serie A forward has already handed his admirers a boost by admitting that it’s his dream to one day complete a move to the top-flight and it sounds like they are therefore keeping close tabs ahead of the upcoming window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sheth revealed that Osimhen is indeed a serious target at Man United but insisted that any deal taking place is likely to depend on the funds that will be available to them. He said:

“Osimhen could be one of the big movers in the summer. United would definitely be interested because they want to fill that position. But again, as I mentioned before, that takeover and the finances within that club are going to hold a big key in whether they'd be able to get someone like Osimhen or not."

Where would Osimhen fit in at Man United?

Man United striker Wout Weghorst could be set to return to Burnley in the summer after a disappointing loan spell which has seen him score just two goals, so should he depart, Osimhen would be the perfect long-term replacement for Ten Hag.

The Lagos native has clocked up a remarkable 30 goal contributions (25 goals and five assists) in 30 appearances across all competitions this season and he ranks in the 99th percentile for total number of shots by strikers in the top leagues, form which has seen him lauded a “joy to watch” by journalist Josh Bunting.

The £93k-per-week star would also add excellent versatility to the squad with his ability to play as a natural centre-forward, second striker and even out wide on both the left and right flanks, so should the opportunity to sign him arise, United really have a no-brainer of a decision to make.