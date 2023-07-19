Manchester United are reportedly closing in on their second fresh addition of the off-season with Inter star Andre Onana poised to bolster Erik ten Hag’s squad.

The Red Devils are set to sign the Cameroon international to replace David De Gea ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with a deal worth £44m having been agreed for his services.

This comes after the club snapped up England international Mason Mount from Premier League rivals Chelsea for a fee in the region of £55m as their first signing of the summer transfer window earlier this month.

Is Dusan Vlahovic joining Man United?

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that United will now make contact with Serie A side Atalanta over a move for centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund to bolster the club's options at the top end of the pitch.

Fabrizio Romano has also stated that the Italian team are set to demand a fee of up to €70m (£60m) for the Denmark international.

Ten Hag could, however, find a dream alternative to the Danish marksman by securing a deal to sign Juventus number nine Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, instead.

How many goals has Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juventus?

The Serbian, who has been valued at around €80m (£69m), has proven himself to be a prolific outlet in the final third during his time in Italy, scoring 23 goals in 63 competitive matches for the Old Lady to date.

He has been a rampant Serie A goalscorer who has already showcased his ability to be a lethal finisher over the course of several seasons in the division, proving he'd be a fine acquisition for a side like United.

Indeed, the "incredibly prolific" striker - as hailed by scout Jacek Kulig - found the back of the net ten times in 22 league starts for Juventus last term, which came off the back of two incredible campaigns at that level.

The exceptional hotshot plundered an eye-catching 45 Serie A goals in 77 starts across the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons combined for Fiorentina and his current club, which included more than 20 strikes both times.

These statistics show that the 23-year-old, who was further described as a "monster" by journalist Carlo Garganese, has the quality to be a reliable and consistent scorer in a major European league.

Hojlund, meanwhile, feels a little less proven at the elite level. He scored nine goals in 22 Serie A starts during his debut campaign at that level for Atalanta last term, which came after he managed five goals in 32 matches for FC Copenhagen in his homeland.

Whilst the 20-year-old talent has shown promise at a young age, Vlahovic has proven himself to be capable of scoring at a sensational rate and still has room to develop at the age of 23. This means that both players would be long-term investments but only one of them would arrive with pedigree.

No United player has scored 20 or more Premier League goals since Robin van Persie's 26-goal haul during the 2012/13 season, which emphasises how impressive the Juventus star's two campaigns with such an achievement were.

As such, Vlahovic could well be a dream alternative to Hojlund as signing the Serbian star would be less of a gamble for Ten Hag's side.