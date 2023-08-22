After a long summer without our beloved Premier League fix, the wait is now over as the 2023/24 campaign got underway earlier this month.

For some, the Ashes may have given you that sports fix, or alternatively Wimbledon, but there's nothing quite like a matchday supporting your club.

Manchester United return to action on Saturday in their third league fixture of the season as they play host to Nottingham Forest in the 110th meeting between the pair.

United opened up their account with a controversial 1-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford. New signing André Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in the penalty area but the referee and VAR deemed no penalty, to the surprise of many.

Their luck ran out on the weekend, however, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Ange Postecouglou's new-look Tottenham Hotspur.

Forest, on the other hand, lost their opener to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium before they clinched a dramatic late winner against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Friday night.

After narrowly serving relegation last term, the aim will again be to retain their top-flight status.

So heading into this clash, how have the two sides fared against each other over the years? We at Football FanCast have taken a look at the stats...

Man United v Nottingham Forest: In matches gone by, who has the better head-to-head record?

Unsurprisingly, it is Manchester United who top this statistic. The Red Devils have won the top-flight 20 times, more than any other club, so you'd expect them to fare well against the majority of sides in the football pyramid.

But, in fairness to the East Midlanders, they've more than held their own in this fixture. Forest have won 33 times against England's powerhouse which is a commendable tally.

They had success of their own most notably during the Brian Clough era, when they won the first division in 1978 whilst claiming the European Cup in successive seasons (1978-79, 1979-80).

Man United wins: 52

Draws: 24

Forest wins: 33

Man United v Nottingham Forest: Who has more wins at Old Trafford?

Again, the Northwest club top this statistic but this time in more certain terms. Forest have struggled when they've face United at Old Trafford over the years and have conceded defeat on 32 occasions from their 55 outings.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to add a 33rd defeat to that record on Saturday as his side look to claim their second win of the season.

Forest haven't won at United since December 1994, so Steve Cooper's side will have to break a 29-year trend if they are to bring home three points.

Man United wins: 32

Draws: 11

Forest wins: 12

Man United v Nottingham Forest: Who has the more wins at the City Ground?

The Tricky Trees edge this head-to-head statistic. Despite United's dominance at Old Trafford, they've struggled to replicate those victories on the road at the City Ground.

Forest have claimed victory over the Red Devils 21 times on home turf, which evinces the difference fans can make. Admittedly, it is a very close-fought stat, as United have also had their fair share of victories.

Forest wins: 21

Draws: 13

United wins: 19

Man United v Nottingham Forest: Who has the better domestic cup record?

The 12-time FA Cup winners and six-time League Cup winners have fared slightly better against Forest in cup competitions.

But interestingly, the East Midlands side have picked up all four of their victories against the Red Devils in the FA Cup whilst only losing once.

Meanwhile, United have won all five of their meetings against Forest in the League Cup.

Man United wins: 6

Draws: 1

Forest wins: 4

Man United v Nottingham Forest: What were the match results in the last 5 meetings?

16th April 2023 - Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United: The last fixture between the pair came in the Premier League, as United cruised home to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the City Ground.

£86m summer signing Antony scored one and assisted one as his side move up to third in the table, six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Forest remained rooted in the bottom three on 27 points.

1st February 2023 - Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Erik ten Hag's side booked their place at Wembley in the League Cup final as they eased past Forest in the semi-finals of the competition, winning 5-0 on aggregate. Anthony Martial and Fred scored the goals.

25 January 2023 - Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: In the first leg, United took home a sizable lead as Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes all scored to seal a three-goal victory.

27 December 2022 - Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: United were plagued by an illness running through the squad but managed to come away with all three points in what turned out to be a pretty routine evening. They moved to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who had played a game more.

6th February 1999 - Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United: Forest were thumped on home turf by Sir Alex Ferguson's men and unsurprisingly suffered relegation a few months later.

Its rather remarkable that a fixture from 1999 is still within the last five meetings between the pair, but the East Midlanders had to wait 23 years for their return to the top-flight.

Who has played for both Man United and Nottingham Forest?

Roy Keane (Forest 1990-93; United 1993-2006): Keane, who is arguably one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, first made his breakthrough in English football when Brian Clough signed him from Cobh Ramblers. He spent three years in the East Midlands before moving to Manchester United.

His career in the Northwest of England was littered with success under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Republic of Ireland international won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League, to list a few, and is widely considered as a legend among the Old Trafford faithful.

Andy Cole (United 1995-2002; Forest 2008): Cole ranks as the fourth highest goalscorer in Premier League history after netting 187 times in the top-flight. His seven-year career at United saw him win virtually every trophy on offer and he was a prolific marksman for them during this time, scoring 121 goals in 275 outings.

Meanwhile, his tenure at Forest wasn't so fruitful, making just 11 appearances in total before retiring from football.

Nevertheless, Cole has cemented himself as one of the best strikers this nation has ever seen.

Teddy Sheringham (Forest 1991-92; United 1997-2001): Sheringham spent just one season at Forest during Clough's reign before he was snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur after netting 13 league goals in the first division.

United signed the veteran forward for £3.5m in 1997 from the Lilywhites and his four-year stay in Manchester was highly successful. He was a pivitoal part of the Red Devils' trebble-winning 1998-99 campaign as he netted the stoppage time equaliser against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Viv Anderson (Forest 1974-84; United 1987-91): Anderson graduated through the Nottingham Forest academy and went onto make 418 appearances for the club, winning the European Cup twice and the top-flight title.

The defender joined United in 1987 after rejecting a new three-year contract offer from the Gunners, who expected him to stay. He made 65 appearances for the Red Devils.

Federico Macheda (United 2009-14; Forest 2016): The teenage Italian forward experienced a dramatic rise after netting a wonderful debut winning goal against Aston Villa in April 2009.

Off the back of that memorable turn and finish at Old Trafford, expectations soared for the 17-year-old, but he failed to fulfil his early promise. After several loan spells away, Macheda eventually departed Manchester and joined Cardiff City on a free transfer in 2014.

His short lived career at Forest was underwhelming as he appeared just three times without a goal.

What is Man United's biggest victory over Nottingham Forest?

6th February 1999 - Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United: The aforementioned 8-1 drubbing over Forest back in 1999, the same year they won the treble, was the largest away victory ever recorded in the Premier League up until Leicester City's 9-0 win against Southampton just under four years ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær scored four goals as a substitute whilst Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole both scored braces.

What is Nottingham Forest's biggest win over Man United?

2nd May 1990 - Nottingham Forest 4-0 Manchester United: Forest have had a few victories over United by four-goal margins throughout their 158-year history, but their most recent one was during Clough's tenure in charge in 1990.

Garry Parker opened the scoring in third minute before Stuart Pearce, Nigel Clough and Steve Chettle all found themselves on the scoresheet to secure a sizable home win.

Clough's men ended the campaign in ninth whilst Manchester United languished in the bottom-half of the table in 13th.

Key match stats