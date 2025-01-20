More misery at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United defeated by Brighton & Hove Albion to erase the feel-good factor that was nurtured at Anfield one week ago.

The cyclical nature of United's form is deeply concerning, with the capacity for dazzling, front-footed performances clearly within this Red Devils mix but produced inconsistently.

Bruno Fernandes cut a dejected figure as he made his way down the tunnel, Seagulls elated around him. His revealed fear might just be coming true. Liverpool was a flash in the pan. United have relapsed back into old ways.

It's clear that Amorim has the tactical mind to achieve great things but some of the players at his disposal simply won't do in the long run. Man United need new signings, and they need to get it right.

Who Man United want to sell

Marcus Rashford looks nailed-on for a departure from his boyhood club this month, perhaps on loan but likely with a view toward a permanent future elsewhere.

Antony is also closing in on a winter move to Real Betis, freeing up some room on the wide flanks for investment. United's issues have been mitigated by Amad Diallo's growth, but the 22-year-old can't be expected to carry the weight of Old Trafford on his back, and support is needed.

Perhaps this winger will do the trick...

Man United chasing exciting winger signing

According to Sky Germany, Manchester United have a concrete interest in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who has been tearing it up in the Bundesliga this term.

Dortmund have previously stated that they would be seeking a jaw-dropping €100m (£85m) payday for the 20-year-old's exit, but it's since been revealed that the tenth-place side will cede their bargaining power if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

With Antony and Rashford on the way out, this would be a fantastic deal for Amorim's team, providing United with the fresh quality to spearhead a new era.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Premier League rivals such as Chelsea and Liverpool are gearing up to make their moves, so it's crucial that INEOS act swiftly.

Why Jamie Gittens would be perfect for Man United

Gittens' emergence has come at a breakneck pace, with the young talent having impressed last term under Edin Terzic, notably racking up eight assists across all competitions as he settled into the senior stage over the final months of the campaign.

He's young and malleable enough that Amorim can will him into his own design, and while the left-sided forward feels like the natural Rashford heir, it's Alejandro Garnacho who he could prove to surpass.

Chelsea and Napoli have been interested in Garnacho this month, but it seems unlikely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will green-light the Argentine's sale, given the mini-exodus already taking place.

The 20-year-old practically oozes with quality, so dynamic and daring when on his a-game. However, Man United could find themselves enjoying the talent of an even better winger in Gittens, for the Englishman boasts an exemplary scoring record and could assume the talismanic role at the Theatre.

Garnacho has scored eight goals and added five assists across 32 matches this term but he has only bagged three times in the Premier League, with MEN's Samuel Luckhurst noting that the winger "hasn't distinguished himself" in recent appearances under Amorim after being ostracised from the first-team squad over the festive period.

As per FBref, Gittens ranks among the top 7% of positional peers in the Bundesliga this term for non-penalty goals scored as well as the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, illustrating the type of electric, goalscoring winger that Amorim would get his mitts on.

Garnacho, by way of comparison, ranks in the top 51% for non-penalty goals, the top 8% for progressive carries and among the worst 32% for successful take-ons in the Premier League, underlining that the English talent is, in fact, more efficient.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Most exciting, perhaps, is Gittens' ability to hit the mark across multiple competitions, having also been in fine fettle for the Yellow Wall throughout their Champions League campaign, with Dortmund currently ninth, one point off the automatics.

Jamies Gittens for Dortmund (24/25) Match Stats* DFL UCL Matches (starts) 18 (14) 6 (5) Goals 7 4 Assists 3 0 Shots (on target)* 1.9 (0.9) 2.2 (0.8) Big chances missed 4 0 Pass completion 83% 83% Key passes* 0.8 1.0 Dribble (success)* 3.1 (52%) 2.3 (56%) Ball recoveries* 2.1 3.2 Total duels (won)* 5.6 (51%) 4.3 (52%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

One of the most eye-catching aspects of Gittens' skill set has got to be his clinical edge, having missed four big chances across Dortmund's two major competitions this season while having scored 11 times - an excellent strike rate.

In fact, the wide forward has even been hailed as "England's best left winger in 2024/25" by Sky Sports' Dougie Critchlety, suggesting that Three Lions gaffer Thomas Tuchel will have a close eye on the rising star, who might just find himself in some exciting conversations across 2025.

It's just more fuel for the transfer fire as far as United are concerned, but there's no question that if Gittens was successful in translating his German and European form to English shores, he could unlock United's attacking capacity under Amorim's wing.

Ultimately, Amorim entered a disaster zone at Old Trafford and has struggled, so far, to establish the kind of enduring synergy that has been missing for ever so long.

Some might say that United have regressed since the Portuguese took to the helm, but he simply needs more time to stamp his authority onto one of the world's biggest footballing institutions.

Will he be the one to lead Man United back to the limelight? He'll need signings, and with Gittens on the market and attracting intrigue from some of the country's biggest hitters, United need to ensure that they are the team to welcome him back to his homeland.