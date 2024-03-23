It's starting to look like a season to forget for Manchester United fans as a lacklustre Premier League campaign has left them six points adrift of fourth place with ten games to go.

That said, an extraordinarily dramatic win over Liverpool in the FA Cup and a semi-final draw against Coventry City means Erik ten Hag could yet turn things around.

If the Dutchman is to win his second major trophy in as many seasons at Old Trafford, he'll need his star striker Rasmus Hojlund firing again.

Rasmus Hojlund's valuation in 2024

The Danish marksman completed his £72m move from Serie A side Atalanta in August, and while he's been in tremendous form of late, his transition into English football wasn't easy.

Despite leading the Champions League goalscoring charts during the group stages, the 21-year-old didn't open his domestic account until Boxing Day - the 15th time of asking.

Rasmus Højlund's career record Team FC Copenhagen Sturm Graz Atalanta BC Man Utd Appearances 32 21 34 31 Goals 5 12 10 13 Assists 0 4 4 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.15 0.76 0.41 0.48 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, once he had his first, he wanted more, and in his next five league games, the Copenhagen-born monster scored six goals and provided two assists for good measure, thoroughly putting to bed any murmurings that he was a big-money flop.

In all, the 6 foot 3 ace has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in just 31 games for the Red Devils, meaning that in his first season at the club, he is currently averaging a goal involvement every two games, which should probably worry opposing teams.

This brilliant form, combined with his age and potential, has seen his valuation rise quite significantly over the last ten months or so. According to Football Transfers' Expected Value model, the Danish international was worth just €22m - £19m - last May but is now worth around €62m, which is about £53m today.

Now, that is clearly less than he cost United last summer, but players often end up costing more than their true worth, especially when big clubs with specific needs come calling.

That said, with his trajectory, it won't be long before his valuation soars past that fee, although he would have to be genuinely world-class to be worth more than a former legend would be worth today.

Wayne Rooney's valuation in 2024

Yes, the player in question is none other than United legend and all-around footballing icon Wayne Rooney.

The Liverpool-born superstar shot to prominence in the early 2000s before securing his big-money move to Old Trafford in August 2004 at age 18.

Over the next 13 years, the 5 foot 9 force of nature would win everything there was to win in club football, including five Premier Leagues, four League Cups, one FA Cup, one Champions League, one Europa League, one Club World Cup and four Community Shields.

He also broke several individual records, becoming United's all-time top goalscorer, England's all-time top goalscorer - until Harry Kane took that title - and becoming the only player in Premier League history to have scored 200 goals and provide 100 assists.

Wane Rooney's career record Team Everton Man Utd DC United Derby Appearances 117 559 52 35 Goals 28 253 25 7 Assists 8 145 14 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.30 0.71 0.75 0.28 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It wasn't just the raw numbers and data that made the mercurial talent so special; it was the way he played the game, taking players on, being aggressive, making things happen and always entertaining the fans.

So, how much would he cost in today's market? And, for that matter, how do people even know? Well, it's thanks to the clever people over at Totally Money.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

In the case of 'Wazza', Totally Money have worked out that the £33m that United paid for him in 2004 would be worth a staggering £119m in today's money, or more than double Hojlund's valuation.

That means if he were signed today, he would be the club's most expensive signing ever at 18 years old, driving home just how special he was as a player.

Moreover, if he's worth that now, just how much money will Hojlund be worth in 2034?