Manchester United "would be open" to letting a £200k-p/w player leave in the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd at rock bottom

There have been some low points for Man United since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, but it is hard to recall as dire a situation as this, with Ruben Amorim going as far to admit it is embarrassing to be the manager of the club at the moment.

It looks like wholesale changes will be required to get United competing once again, which is why it may be a relief for Amorim that the January transfer window is now upon us. That said, the manager has insisted that January signings will not be a possibility unless there are some outgoings, which means the Red Devils are tasked with finding new clubs for a number of under-performing players.

One such player is Marcus Rashford, with speculation continuing to mount over the forward's future since he admitted he thinks he needs to leave his boyhood club. Another forward who has been below par for quite some time is Antony, and Romano has now dropped an update which indicates United are willing to cut their losses on the Brazilian this winter.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert said: "For Antony, his agent mentioned for the first time how Antony could leave Man United for the first time, based on what Man United want to do.

"My information is that if a good proposal arrives in January, Man United would be open to finding a solution also for Antony, so there could be movement around Manchester United. I think only a few players are safe in the sense that they are going to be untouchable. Many others could be available on the market."

Antony must go

The Brazil international has flattered to deceive ever since arriving at Old Trafford, and he has failed to force his way into Amorim's plans, yet to start a Premier League game this season. The £200k-p/w winger is one of the high earners at Old Trafford, which may be prohibitive when it comes to finding a new club, but Amorim needs to get him off the books and have a fresh start.

Former United boss Erik ten Hag described Antony as a "fighter", but he picked up just two goal contributions in the Premier League last season, and he has failed to kick on this term.

As such, it is the right decision to sanction a move this winter. It is also interesting that Romano mentions very few players being safe at Old Trafford, which is to be expected given the level of performance.

Only a few players can hold their heads up high this season, such as Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes, who are ranked as the best-performing players in the squad, and major surgery is clearly needed if United are to compete at the top once again.