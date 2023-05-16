It appears that Wout Weghorst's time at Manchester United may be coming to an end, with Football Insider reporting that the club have no plans to keep him beyond this campaign.

What is the latest on Weghorst's situation at Man United?

The Premier League outfit have been desperate for goals this campaign, with the side managing only 51 in the top flight so far this season. Aside from Aston Villa, it is the worst record for goals scored in the entire top ten of the division.

With Anthony Martial managing only five efforts this campaign, it makes him the Red Devils' highest scoring 'out-and-out striker.' Marcus Rashford has 16 but is typically deployed in more of a winger role and the same can be said about Jadon Sancho, who also has five strikes to his name.

It led to boss Erik Ten Hag deciding to bring in Weghorst on a short-term basis back in the January transfer window to try and get his team firing and to help with their goalscoring woes. However, the Dutchman has not managed a single goal in the Premier League so far this campaign, despite playing in 15 fixtures. He has just one assist to his name.

Whilst Ten Hag has heaped the praise on the striker for his efforts in pressing the opposition and working hard on the field, he has now decided not to keep him at Old Trafford. According to Football Insider, United have decided not to keep Weghorst at Old Trafford beyond this campaign and will not try and tie him up to permanent terms. It means that the 30-year-old is set to return to parent club Burnley when the season comes to a close.

Should Man United be keeping Weghorst at the club?

Whilst there is no doubt a solid player in there, Weghorst is arguably not the type of striker that Man United need in their squad now.

The forward has previously proven his goalscoring ability and given the right system and team, he can thrive. With Burnley in the Premier League for example, he managed five goal contributions in 17 starts despite only coming in midway through that campaign. His showings with the Clarets also led to high praise from Ian Wright, who labelled Weghorst as "fantastic" in his positioning ability and "brilliant" in terms of his finishing back when Burnley sealed a 3-0 win over Brighton.

He's also previously hit double-digit goal tallies in Germany and his native country of the Netherlands. It proves that he can be a solid striker then but it just hasn't worked out at Old Trafford for him in terms of hitting the back of the net. Weghorst not being kept on then makes plenty of sense.