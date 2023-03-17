As Manchester United booked their place in the last eight of the Europa League on Thursday evening with a narrow, 1-0 victory over La Liga side Real Betis, January arrival Wout Weghorst endured something of a night to forget in Seville, with the towering Dutchman again showcasing why he is nothing more than a mere short-term fix.

Although, to his credit, the 30-year-old certainly puts in a shift whenever he does take to the field, that commendable work ethic will only take a player so far at an elite club like United, with the striker demonstrating a real lack of quality in the final third.

On what was his 17th consecutive start for the Red Devils since his surprise move during the winter window, the Netherlands international yet again fired a blank in front of goal, ensuring that he now has just two goals to his name for the club to date.

A week on from producing an emotional, relief-filled celebration in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford after getting himself on the scoresheet, the on-loan Burnley man was unable to add to his tally this time around, notably guiding Facundo Pellistri's effort onto the post from point-blank range just prior to the interval.

That agonising moment epitomised what was a truly limp showing from the 6 foot 6 colossus, as he laid bare his overall "mediocrity" with regard to providing an end product, as per journalist Dominic Booth.

How did Weghorst perform against Betis?

Weghorst's woes were further illustrated by the fact that he made just 21 touches in total despite remaining on the field for the game's entirety, with that figure more than half of what teammate David De Gea achieved in the sticks (43).

That rather anonymous performance saw the one-time Wolfsburg hotshot complete just nine of his 14 passes and lose possession on seven occasions, having also fired an effort straight at opposition stopper Rui Silva late on.

While the 19-cap menace did win four of his eight duels as he attempted to make a nuisance of himself through the middle, he was rather 'unreliable' when trying to hold the ball up, as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, with a man of his size and stature needing to do more to impose himself on the opposing backline.

Those woes ensured that Weghorst was only able to record a match rating of 6.8, as per Sofascore, having proven just why Erik ten Hag and co will be chasing a striker of 'higher quality' come the end of the season, in the words of the Independent's Chris Wilson.

For all the goodwill that flooded his way after getting a first goal at the Theatre of Dreams last week, last night's showing proved that the misfiring dud now appears to be becoming someone whom United are winning in spite of, not because of.

That is a rather damning indictment indeed.