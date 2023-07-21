Manchester United might be about to surprise everyone and bring in another goalkeeper this summer in the shape of Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, according to TuttomercatoWeb, via Sport Witness.

How many games has Yassine Bounou played in?

The 32-year-old, known as Bono, has spent the entirety of his career in Spain and has spent the last four seasons as the main option in goal for Sevilla. He started his first campaign with just six La Liga showings there but has since managed at least 25 a season, becoming their undisputed main man inbetween the sticks.

In 2022/23, he turned out 25 times in the league, conceding 41. It meant an average of 1.72 goals against him per 90 – his worst-ever rate. However, it was a season of struggle for the club in general as they slipped to 12th, so it could be put down to that rather than a personal dip in form.

Bono has nearly 100 games worth of top flight experience with Sevilla though and has easily exceeded that amount in terms of total La Liga outings. He had 84 with Girona and a further 35 with Zaragoza, meaning he has well over 150 to his name now. It was also only the season before last that he had the best rate of any shot-stopper in the division for goals against per 90, with just 0.77 – showing how good the Moroccan can really be.

Are Manchester United signing Yassine Bounou?

Now, he may have earned the chance to try his luck in England and the Premier League with Man United. According to a report from TuttomercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, the Red Devils have placed Bono on their transfer wishlist, in spite of the fact they have also sealed a deal for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana.

The former Serie A star has now been officially unveilved and he will link-up with the rest of the squad now that ahis transfer is over the line. However, it looks as though their transfer business in the goalkeeping department may not be over and done with, as they could bring in a second option with Dean Henderson set to exit. It does though mention that a deal would be “difficult” and "crazy", so this could be an interesting one to follow.

If United did opt to try and add another member to their goalkeeping department, then they could do a whole lot worse than Bounou. He really stood out at the World Cup for his country Morocco and reaped the praise from players and pundits who came across him.

France defender Joules Kounde stated that the shot-stopper was a "complete goalkeeper" and added that he wasn't "surprised at Bono's level", so the Red Devils would suddenly have some real competition for the number one jersey if they did land the Sevilla man.

It could be a boost then, having traded David De Gea as their undisputed number one option, for two top shot-stoppers who could both be considered as first-choice options to fight it out for the top spot.